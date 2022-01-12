ARLO ESSENTIAL INDOOR SECURITY CAMERA WINS 2021 GOOD DESIGN AWARD

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced it has been awarded a 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies for its Essential Indoor Security Camera featuring an automated privacy shield.

Arlo has been awarded a 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies for its Essential Indoor Security Camera.

Founded in 1950, the GOOD DESIGN Awards is an international competition that remains the most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. This year, the Museum received over 1,100 submissions – a record number – representing the best consumer designs for sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function from 50 countries.

"Engineering highly advanced, yet beautifully designed smart home security products that exceed the expectations of our users is what drives our ongoing innovations. This way of thinking pushes us to deliver industry-leading security and monitoring solutions that enable our customers to protect the people, places and things that matter most to them," said Scott McManigal, SVP of Design and Experience at Arlo. "The GOOD DESIGN Award win for the Essential Indoor Security Camera underscores our commitment not only to innovation, but to protecting and preserving our users' privacy. We are honored to be recognized for its forward-thinking design decisions."

Featuring an easy-to-control, automated privacy shield, the Essential Indoor Security Camera allows families to choose when the camera monitors and records video, providing unparalleled peace of mind. When the privacy shield is in disarm mode, recording, motion and audio detection is disabled and won't begin until the shield is opened by the user via the Arlo App. Users can also signal the privacy shield to open automatically and begin recording by starting a live stream or changing the camera to arm mode. This video-based motion detection technology puts the power in the hands of the users, giving them the ability to decide when their camera is monitoring and when it is not.

The Museum will exhibit the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award recipients at Contemporary Space Athens, Athens, Greece from June 3 - July 7, 2022.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Arlo") expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

(PRNewsfoto/Arlo Technologies, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.