Almaden, Inc and Automatos Serviços e Desenvolvimento de Software Ltda (Automatos) Sign Definitive Merger Agreement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden, Inc. and Automatos today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under the name Almaden, strengthening existing IT asset management products and delivering new solutions for end-user digital experience management.

Almaden, Inc.

Yip Ly, Chief Executive Officer of Almaden, said "By merging two companies with complementary technologies in the areas of IT Asset Management and machine learning, we will deliver a revolutionary solution that enhances user satisfaction and productivity. This will add to the value of a strong IT Asset Management product that is trusted by large and medium enterprises in Latin America."

"We are thrilled about the unique opportunities this merger will create for our customers worldwide, as well as our business partners and employees," said Leandro Da Silva, Chief Operating Officer. "Almaden Collective IQ™ technology and deep expertise in Experience Management aligns perfectly with SmartCenter® IT Asset Management to provide additional value to our customers."

Almaden is committed to delivering seamless support across its product line, driving transformations without disruption to customers and partners.

About Almaden, Inc.

Almaden, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park California USA. Its Collective IQ (CIQ)™ is the first product that continuously learns and enhances the digital experience of end-users to increase satisfaction, productivity, and results. Collective IQ™ takes advantage of deep knowledge and machine learning from integration with third-party applications for productivity, collaboration, IT Service and Asset Management, and more.

Almaden Collective IQ™ is the perfect tool for IT to complement its portfolio of application, change management, and ticketing solutions to improve the caliber of its support while empowering users to help themselves. Almaden Collective IQ™ is a must-have solution to enhance remote and on-premise worker satisfaction for the delivery of timely outcomes.

