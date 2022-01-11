Hormel Foods and Justin's Donate $10,000 to Conscious Alliance to Help those Impacted by Colorado Wildfires

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, and its Justin's subsidiary (based in Boulder, Colo.) have announced a donation of $10,000 to help Conscious Alliance with its hunger-relief efforts, including efforts to help those impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires. Justin's is also working on additional ways to help the area through product donations and other support.



"The fires happened just outside of Boulder, where Justin's is headquartered," said Randy Simonson, president of Justin's. "The devastating damage impacted thousands of people in our area. We are proud to support our long-time partner, Conscious Alliance, to help those in need."



"We are grateful for our strong ongoing partnership with Hormel Foods and Justin's," said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. "Together we can bring healthy food to community members in crisis. Food connects us all, so to be able to help people eat and share a meal is a truly profound way to give back."

As a leading corporate citizen, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.4 million in hunger-relief donations in 2020. The company has partnered with Conscious Alliance for several years through monetary and product donations. For additional information about the company's charitable giving, visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

