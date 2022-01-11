Crestline Investors Closes Second Portfolio Financing Fund

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors, Inc., a credit focused institutional alternative asset manager, today announced that it has closed its second fund complex focused on Fund Finance, including NAV loans and preferred equity offerings, with commitments of $1 billion and additional overflow interest. Investors include large public pensions, endowments, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds.

"This fund closing is the latest example of our commitment to being innovators in the credit markets by identifying and pursuing high quality investment opportunities for our clients while also offering flexible and accretive capital to a wide range of sponsors," said David Philipp, Partner of Crestline and Co-Head of the Fund Liquidity Solutions team. "The closing of Portfolio Financing Fund II represents a natural extension of our Fund Liquidity Solutions offering and enables us to fund our significant pipeline of investment opportunities across private equity, real estate and infrastructure funds."

As a market leader in the NAV lending space, Crestline's Fund Liquidity Solutions Group provides custom financing and capital solutions to private equity funds and other private asset vehicles seeking additional capital to support, grow and protect underlying portfolio companies and to support strategic initiatives at the private equity management level.

"By bringing together a mix of deeply experienced investment professionals across structured finance, secondaries, restructurings, direct investing, valuations and credit markets, we've been able to develop a specially tailored team to build and execute on this strategy," said Amit Mahajan, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Fund Liquidity Solutions Group. "Recent market environments have created dislocations and opportunities across the private markets. NAV loans and other Fund Financing products have increasingly become a valuable and accepted portfolio management tool for sponsors and their LPs."

Since inception, the team has closed 38 transactions with more than $1.5 billion in commitments placed through our commingled vehicles, separately managed accounts and co-investment structures.

Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $13.8 billion in assets under management.1 Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com .

1Assets under management as of September 30, 2021.

