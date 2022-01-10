WalkMe Appoints Chelsea Pyrzenski as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the appointment of Chelsea Pyrzenski as Chief People Officer. As it continues to expand its global workforce with a focus on building a high-performance culture, Pyrzenski will lead WalkMe's efforts in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent as well as oversee Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs.

WalkMe Logo

"As we continue our mission to help organizations take a user-first approach to digital transformation, the company's long-term success relies on the backbone of a world class, innovative team," said Dan Adika, Co-Founder and CEO of WalkMe. "Chelsea has the leadership capabilities that WalkMe needs to meet our goal of recruiting and retaining the best and most diverse team - all focused on a user-first approach to digital adoption and transformation. She shares the same values and culture that make WalkMe a rewarding place to work, and I am excited she's on board to help us shape the future of WalkMe and the success of our people."

Pyrzenski has extensive experience coaching and supporting leaders through organizational design and change management and continuously raises the bar for overall talent, building high-performance teams that love where they work. She joins WalkMe from HireRight, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for leading the company's human capital and people strategies globally. Prior to HireRight, she served as Head of Human Resources for VIZIO, leading strategic initiatives that drove effective company-wide communications, optimized operational productivity, and elevated VIZIO's employer brand to attract the most highly-qualified talent. And previous to VIZIO, Pyrzenski held HR leadership roles at the National Football League (NFL), AT&T, and DIRECTV.

"WalkMe has done an incredible job at hiring people who are passionate about the great potential that digital adoptions platforms have in the market," said Chelsea Pyrzenski, Chief People Officer at WalkMe. "I'm looking forward to leading the recruitment of top talent and ensuring that our people have the tools they need to be successful in an equitable and socially conscious environment. As an HR leader, I'm responsible for guiding employees to meet their full potential, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to do that as part of the WalkMe team."

Pyrzenski joins WalkMe amid accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions and strong momentum behind the company's public market debut in 2021. With more than 35 million users in over 42 countries, and 31% of the Fortune 500, WalkMe simplifies the way people interact with technology. WalkMe's no-code, platform-agnostic solution runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

WalkMe is currently hiring for numerous positions globally across its engineering, sales, legal, and finance teams. Visit the WalkMe careers page for more information.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Additional Resources:

Website Visit the WalkMe

Blog Read the WalkMe

Chelsea Pyrzenski, Chief People Officer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WalkMe