Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and PDFNJ Collaborate to Bring Opioid Education to Prescribers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is increasing its commitment to fighting the statewide opioid epidemic by teaming with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) to provide free opioid prescribing education to healthcare providers within the county.

The Prosecutor's Office will be awarding 500 scholarships for Ocean County prescribers to participate in PDFNJ's continuing education webinar, "Do No Harm: Exploring Strategies for Safer Prescribing of Opioids." Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and his office are the first prosecutor's office in New Jersey to collaborate on providing continued education to local prescribers.

The webinar features medical, law enforcement and legal experts discussing the impact of the opioid epidemic on New Jersey and providing information on how to safely and responsibly prescribe opioids to patients. It also fulfills New Jersey's requirement that prescribers receive one hour of continuing education requirement concerning prescription opioids to renew their licenses.

"From its innovative recovery programs to engaging the business community, the Prosecutor Billhimer and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office have emerged as a leader in the fight against the opioid epidemic," PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente said. "Now, by making prescriber education more accessible to providers in the county, the office is providing a vital prevention service that will positively impact county residents."

"The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey has been a trusted ally in our ongoing battle against opioid abuse," Billhimer said. "We are always looking for opportunities to leverage our resources when it comes to opioid education and substance abuse prevention. This unique approach, providing continuing medical education to prescribers is a natural intersection for law enforcement and the medical community. This collaborative approach is essential in our seemingly never-ending battle against opioid abuse."

In June 2019, PDFNJ and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (BCBSNJ) launched the webinar, which has provided information vital to responsible prescribing practices that keep patients safe from opioid misuse and addiction. The knowledge from the course has benefitted an estimated 2.6 million patients.

The webinar is specifically tailored for healthcare professionals including doctors of medicine, doctors of osteopathic medicine, dentists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, residents, fellows and medical students. The accredited curriculum is accessible through the website, www.KnockOutOpioidAbuse.DrugFreeNJ.org/NJSafeRx.

