Nanoscope Awarded Key U.S. Patent Protecting its Multi-Characteristic Opsin Gene Therapy Platform For Reversing Blindness

BEDFORD, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Nanoscope has been awarded U.S. patent 11,180,537 covering its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) optogenetic gene therapy platform for restoring vision. This award bolsters Nanoscope's existing intellectual property position on composition and methods for the MCO therapeutics in Australia (AU2017372351) and Japan (JP6779546).

"This foundational patent with protection through 2037 is another milestone for Nanoscope and our efforts to bring the hope of light to people suffering from retinal diseases by enabling them to see again and regain their quality of life," said Sulagna Battacharya, CEO of Nanoscope.

The patent, titled "Optogenetic modulation by Multi-Characteristic Opsins for vision restoration and other applications," from the USPTO provides broad protections for MCO, and their therapeutic applications.

Nanoscope aims to treat retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and macular degenerations with MCO gene therapy, regardless of genetic mutations. MCO therapy is used to reprogram surviving retinal cells to sense light again in real-world conditions. MCO's unique mechanism of action restores fast, broadband, and ambient-light sensitivity, thus allowing vision restoration in different natural and recreational situations without use of external light stimulation devices such as goggles.

"This patent represents one of over half a dozen patents awarded for our innovations on optogenetic molecules, and methods of delivery/treatment. Our mission is to develop therapies that restores light sensitivity under everyday circumstances. Our proprietary technology provides a competitive advantage as we bring first-in-class therapies to market towards that mission," said Samarendra Mohanty, MCO-platform Inventor and President of Nanoscope.

The company is conducting double-masked, sham-controlled, multisite Phase 2b clinical trials in the U.S. for RP and is expanding into macular degeneration with another Phase 2 trial on Stargardt disease. It has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for RP and Stargardt disease.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and other retinal disorders. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted MCO therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

