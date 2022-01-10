HONEYWELL ULTRA LOW-GLOBAL-WARMING-POTENTIAL TECHNOLOGY POWERS NEW COOLING SYSTEM AT THE EIFFEL TOWER - Honeywell's Solstice® ze refrigerant supports, reliable, safe and cost-effective cooling system for the tower's west pillar, home to the Visitor Information Center

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that its ultra low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant technology is supporting a new cooling system at the Eiffel Tower. The installation, which uses Honeywell's Solstice® ze (R-1234ze) refrigerant, provides the tower's west pillar with an energy efficient and cost-effective solution that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The pillar is home to the Eiffel Tower Visitor Information Center as well as a souvenir shop and a hydraulic lift that ascends 300 meters to sweeping views over the city of Paris.

The Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which operates the tower, replaced its aging system run with higher-GWP refrigerant R-407C with a contemporary system incorporating Honeywell's solution and equipment provided by component manufacturer AF Energy and French refrigeration specialist ALM Froid. The solution met SETE's strict criteria to transition to a high-performing, sustainable system with increased reliability, energy efficiency and improved safety to meet EU regulations and reduce its carbon footprint.

In combination with the variable speed of AF Energy's compressors and condensers, Solstice ze delivered energy efficiency far surpassing SETE's previous cooling system. In comparison to R-407C, which has a high GWP of 1774, Solstice ze has an ultra-low GWP of 1, which is 99.9 percent lower than the legacy refrigerant.

"The cooling system introduced by Honeywell, ALM Froid and AF Energy provides a unique blend of sustainability, safety, energy efficiency, durability and low maintenance," said Fabrice Fevai, ascent department manager at the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE). "The Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited sites globally, and we have implemented many initiatives to lower carbon footprint, beginning in 2015 with the installation of wind turbines to provide a clean source of energy. Using a new cooling system will allow the site to become even eco-friendlier for future generations to enjoy."

"Solstice ze provides a long-term, environmentally preferable and cost-effective solution to tourist landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, helping them to increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions," said Julien Soulet, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Fluorine Products Europe. "Globally, demand is growing for solutions like Solstice ze and Honeywell's other Solstice solutions, which have been chosen to cool major structures, including the Eurotunnel, because of the benefits they provide for companies to meet sustainability goals."

Honeywell's breakthrough Solstice® hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, which helps customers meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, improves energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance. It is used in various applications, including refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks, blowing agents for insulation, propellants for personal and household care and solvents for cleaning solutions.

Honeywell has invested $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for the technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago. Worldwide adoption of Solstice products has avoided potential release of the equivalent of more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to eliminating the potential emissions from more than 52 million cars for one year.

Based on Honeywell's HFO technology, Solstice ze is non-ozone-depleting. It is designed for medium pressure chillers to cool large buildings, infrastructure projects, process chillers in refrigeration applications, district cooling and heating, high-temperature heat pumps, and medium-temperature self-contained refrigeration cabinets.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

