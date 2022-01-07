The Washington, D.C. Auto Show Embraces The Future of Mobility

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing a crucial role in society's goal of a cleaner and more efficient way of life is the rise of electric vehicles. Whether hybrid-electrics (HEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) or battery electrics (BEVs), these vehicles are entering the mainstream at an accelerated rate. Gone are the days of these modes of transportation being viewed as a status symbol that is unattainable by the majority. In 2020 alone, electric vehicles saw a 41 percent increase in sales globally. Now, almost every major manufacturer is producing at least one form of an electric model, and government leaders and political figures are providing more reasons to go electric - like tax credits and additional incentives under President Biden's Build Back Better plan.

As the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the perfect platform for industry representatives to answer consumer questions as they are looking to make the switch or just simply learn more. Keeping with its timely history of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers, this year's show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30 will adapt with the times by hosting several manufacturers, experts, models, and experiences that cater to the EV Market.

The show's latest addition is the EV Pavilion powered by Electrify America, the nation's largest open ultra-fast DC charging network for electric vehicles (EV). This Pavilion caters to the growing electric mobility market and its high-hitting demand. Its function is to educate show attendees on what the future of mobility looks like while allowing them to browse electric vehicles, charging stations, 3-wheel "fun utility vehicles", and even electric buses. Attendees will also have the chance to take their electric experience further with Pepco's EVsmart Outdoor Ride 'N Drive. Providing guests the chance to cruise the streets of D.C. behind the wheel of an electric or gasoline-powered vehicle.

Dedicated to providing a five-star experience to those in attendance, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show is also committed to the health and safety of all. Operating in full accordance with the safety protocols announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center requires all guests to wear a mask while inside, and show proof of vaccination upon entering the building (including proof of the first dose for children 12 and older). Additional comprehensive preventative measures including increased sanitation and handwashing stations, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas will be implemented throughout the show days. Visit the show's COVID Safety Information page on the website for more information.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 21, 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 22, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 23, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

