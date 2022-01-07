Perpetual: Promotes Traci Gentry to Partner

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traci Gentry was hired as a Senior Director at Perpetual in January 2019. Her performance over the last three years (including a challenging pandemic year) has earned her the recognition of two promotions during that time from Senior Director to Principal to Partner. Traci has distinguished herself with her incredible delivery to existing clients all while creating business opportunities for Perpetual with new clients. She will continue to lead delivery and aid in client generation across the Marketing, Sales, Operations, Human Resources, and Finance verticals.

"We are honored to welcome Traci to the partner team, and fully expect that she will continue to use the experience, skill and work ethic she has demonstrated since joining our firm to achieve the best results for our clients," says Steve Morrissey, Perpetual's CEO & Founder. "We are excited about this opportunity to continue to grow and diversify our executive management team. Traci provides irreplaceable judgment within the firm as well as decades of experience in brand building and marketing that directly contribute to our position as leaders in recruiting and the talent advisory space."

"Traci's rise to Partner, in just three years, is an incredible story for Perpetual, as she has been instrumental to our success from the day she started," says Pierre Trippitelli, Perpetual's European Managing Partner. "She is invaluable to us as someone who continually drives the business and raises the bar for everyone around her. She has had an exceptional three-year run. We are excited to see what is next for Traci as she takes on a more senior role."

Traci lives and breathes our brand values and is making a difference across every part of the firm. She has been involved in every facet of the firm's growth and progression in her time here and is becoming one of the leaders in talent for the Consumer Brands sector. This promotion is well-deserved, and Perpetual is thrilled to see Traci taking this next step within the business.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a boutique Consumer Brands Talent Advisory Firm that consults with clients on how to attract, retain, assess, and coach what is the most critical resource in any organization – human capital. We work with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-ups, family-owned, and private, equity-backed businesses. At the core of our delivery is a trusting and open partnership with our clients and candidates. Our global team prides itself on our high levels of transparency, agility and integrity. We deliver solutions in three distinct areas: Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Talent Analytics.

