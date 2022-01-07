IoE ANNOUNCES THEIR METAVERSE HOSTING ADDITION

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Everything Corporation 's Eden platform will be hosting MetaVerses. IoE Corp is extending their decentralized hosting technology into the MetaVerse realm.

Hosting the MetaVerse

You can think of the MetaVerse as massive immersive augmented and virtual worlds (SnowCrash, Ready player One, Futurama's Internet). That you will enter and experience through equipment we have only seen in early versions, like Oculus and Google Glass. Nintendo created a fun local AR experience on their 3DS. But except for these early versions, we can not yet experience MetaVerses. MMORPGs and other virtual worlds show content possibilities but are not immersive.

Now think of MetaVerses as enhancements on experiences, let's think that a museum has a private AR MetaVerse connected to their exhibits so that you can through your phone see the exhibits come alive. Walking through the corridors of a museum immersed in the MetaVerse will be a new experience that can be built now.

Tools like Reality Composer can be used to produce immersive AR content, and the viewing tool could be as simple as Google Cardboard and a cellphone. But immense AR and making the exhibits come alive is extremely machine power intense and still, it needs instant responsiveness, as a laggy MetaVerse experience is not going to cut it. So the idea of hosting the MetaVerse on the Web in the Cloud makes no sense, we don't want to get a 404 or -Buffering- message as we are immersed in the MetaVerse.

Hosting Private MetaVerses needs to be local it needs to be extremely local, it needs to be embedded in the space it is to "live". The IoE Eden MetaVerse version provides exactly that, using open source hardware using the power grid as a carrier a Private MetaVerse can simply, securely, and efficiently be hosted, on Eden, where it will be used, solving all problems associated with remote hosting on the web, or even centralized in the building.

By spreading and load balancing computing and power consumption over self-healing decentralized devices, stability and cost-efficiency can be guaranteed. The IoE Eden hosting platform is uniquely adapted to the future of hosting the MetaVerse, be it in an immersive AR form, or a full-on VR virtual world Eden is ready. Read more about Eden .

