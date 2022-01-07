GPB Scientific Accelerates Cell Therapy Manufacturing with Key Hires

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPB Scientific , Inc., a key enabling technology company for cell therapy manufacturing, announced the hiring of Gaurav Vij and Joan Haab, PhD, as it prepares to make cell therapy available to the largest number of patients. Mr. Vij will serve as the company's first Chief Business Officer, and Dr. Haab as its first Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations, key positions for driving GPB's growth as it moves to expand patient access to life-saving cell therapies.

In the new position, Mr. Vij will be responsible for developing the commercial strategy and fostering customer and collaborator relationships critical to the launch of GPB's Curate® Cell Processing System. He comes to GPB after leading business development for Precigen, a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company, and its subsidiaries. Previously, he held similar corporate development roles at Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and Shire Pharmaceuticals, spearheading multiple deals and collaborations as the companies built therapeutic pipelines sourced to external innovation.

Dr. Haab brings more than two decades of operations and R&D experience to GPB, most recently serving as MilliporeSigma's Site Director for Viral Vector Manufacturing. She was previously Vice President of Manufacturing & Technical Operations for GenMark Diagnostics (acquired by Roche) and Executive Director of Technical Operations for Cepheid at Danaher. As SVP, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations, Dr. Haab will be responsible for scaling the manufacturing and supply chain organizations to prepare the Curate System for cGMP pharmaceutical production for GPB's customers and partners.

"We welcome Gaurav and Joan as we execute on our mission to make new technologies like CAR-T therapies broadly available to patients who can't currently access or afford them," said Mike Grisham, Chief Executive Officer at GPB. "Our Curate cell processing solution efficiently delivers patient cells at lower cost, higher yield, and better purity than commercially available technologies. Their expertise will be critical as we make transformative cell processing a reality."

About GPB Scientific, Inc.

GPB Scientific is a pioneering biomedical company realizing the promise of its Curate® Cell Processing System. The Curate solution is an automatable benchtop system employing microfluidic Deterministic Cell Separation™ technology through single-use cartridges, designed for both manufacturing and clinical improvement of T cell therapies. The Curate System delivers the scale and performance required to advance CAR-T and TCR applications beyond today's limitations. GPB is backed by strong venture financing from Vensana Capital, Amgen Ventures, and other major healthcare industry investors. By working with leading biopharma and biotech companies, research institutes and universities, GPB is advancing application of its Deterministic Cell Separation technology for Curate System releases targeting additional cell types, use cases, disease states, and workflow paradigms.

Learn more at www.gpbscientific.com

Media Contact

Consort Partners for GPB Scientific

gpbscientific@consortpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE GPB Scientific