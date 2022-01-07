Gambling.com Group Ready for Launch of Online Sports Betting in New York State with NewYorkBets.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, is ready to provide marketing services to licensed online sports betting operators in New York State once legal online sports betting begins on Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 9 am.

NewYorkBets

In anticipation of the launch of legal online sports betting in New York, the Group has developed two New York specific websites where sports bettors can find trusted, comprehensive, and up-to-date information on sports betting in the state. The Group also stands ready to help New York licensed online gambling operators acquire players with its national and international websites, including Bookies.com and Gambling.com.

Gambling.com Group Resources for New York State Sports Betting :

NewYorkBets.com : A New York specific sports betting consumer information portal where bettors can find and evaluate the various licensed operators of online sports betting with expert product reviews written by our team of industry insiders. Bettors will also benefit from betting coverage of sporting events occurring in New York State or with New York based teams. : Aspecific sports betting consumer information portal where bettors can find and evaluate the various licensed operators of online sports betting with expert product reviews written by our team of industry insiders. Bettors will also benefit from betting coverage of sporting events occurring inor withbased teams.

EmpireStakes.com : An additional New York specific portal whose coverage also includes sports betting as well as additional information from an industry standpoint on legislative, licensing, and revenue updates. : An additionalspecific portal whose coverage also includes sports betting as well as additional information from an industry standpoint on legislative, licensing, and revenue updates.

Bookies.com : A national sports betting information portal featuring expert picks, realtime odds comparison tools, and independent reviews of the top legal, licensed, and regulated sportsbooks in New York and elsewhere in the U.S. : A national sports betting information portal featuring expert picks, realtime odds comparison tools, and independent reviews of the top legal, licensed, and regulated sportsbooks inand elsewhere in the U.S.

Gambling.com : The Group's flagship website featuring the latest sports betting and gambling news along with comprehensive consumer education resources for sports bettors in New York and the rest of the U.S., as well as in international markets : The Group's flagship website featuring the latest sports betting and gambling news along with comprehensive consumer education resources for sports bettors inand the rest of the U.S., as well as in international markets

New York State, with over 20 million residents, will be by far the most populous state with legal online sports betting. Gambling.com Group has been preparing for New York to go live for several years, launching EmpireStakes.com in 2021. EmpireStakes.com reported through a YouGov survey, that 1 in 3 New York adults are likely to place legal sports bets once online sports betting is regulated in the state.

"It is difficult to overstate the significance of New York State going live with legal online sports betting," said Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group. "As the largest state by population to accept legal sports bets in the U.S. to date, there is a massive opportunity for the New York market to be not just the biggest jurisdiction for sports betting in the country, but in the world. Gambling.com Group is well positioned to help operators and customers succeed in this new and very exciting market."

"New York State allowing several sportsbooks to take legal sports bets in advance of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship and the NFL Playoffs is, without question, the single largest catalyst to regulated gambling in the U.S. since Supreme Court's decision to invalidate PASPA in 2018," said Max Bichsel, Vice President at Gambling.com Group. "As a resident of New York, this is an exciting moment for sports bettors to finally place safe and responsible wagers with legal sportsbooks, after years of discussion and negotiation. With passionate sports fans and some of the most storied sports franchises, we expect that the New York market will likely quickly surpass its neighbor, New Jersey, in terms of sports betting handle and Gambling.com Group is prepared to take full advantage."

Based on the guidelines established by the New York State Gaming Commission, Gambling.com Group satisfies the necessary requirements to provide marketing services to licensed operators in the State of New York.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com , 616-528-0882

Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, investors@gdcgroup.com , 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. The Group operates from offices in Ireland, the United States, and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Group owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gambling.com Group