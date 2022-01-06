At a virtual press conference, the AAMC will talk about mandates, omicron, masks, CDC guidance, and the future of the pandemic

What Happens if the Vaccine Mandate is Rejected by the Supreme Court?

What Happens if the Vaccine Mandate is Rejected by the Supreme Court? At a virtual press conference, the AAMC will talk about mandates, omicron, masks, CDC guidance, and the future of the pandemic

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join David J. Skorton, MD, president and CEO of the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), on January 6, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. ET, for a live virtual press briefing. The discussion will begin with an overview of the federal vaccine mandate for health care facilities being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court and what can be done if the court declines to support the current federal government mandate. AAMC experts will then provide an update on how the nation's teaching hospitals and health systems are responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amid the omicron variant, the surge in cases and impact on hospital capacity, and the latest science in testing and vaccination guidance.

Members of the media are invited to listen to the latest updates and ask questions of AAMC experts, including: Frank Trinity, JD, chief legal officer; Ross McKinney Jr., MD, chief scientific officer; Janis Orlowski, MD, MACP, chief health care officer; Atul Grover, MD, PhD, executive director, AAMC Research and Action Institute and others.

Please register to participate here.

AAMC experts will discuss the following topics and participate in a Q&A with attendees:

U.S. Supreme Court

The state of the federal vaccine mandate for health care facilities ahead of the SCOTUS hearing on Friday, Jan 7

Hospital Capacity and Health Care Personnel Update

How hospitals are faring during the current surge

COVID-19 Variants, Vaccines, and Testing

Omicron variant and the latest science

COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine boosters, testing, and treatment

The most recent CDC guidance on boosters, masks, and isolation for asymptomatic cases

Related Resources

The AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges) is a nonprofit association dedicated to transforming health through medical education, health care, medical research, and community collaborations. Its members are all 155 accredited U.S. and 17 accredited Canadian medical schools; approximately 400 teaching hospitals and health systems, including Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers; and more than 70 academic societies. Through these institutions and organizations, the AAMC leads and serves America's medical schools and teaching hospitals and the millions of individuals employed across academic medicine, including more than 186,000 full-time faculty members, 94,000 medical students, 145,000 resident physicians, and 60,000 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers in the biomedical sciences.

Media Contact:

John Buarotti

(202) 828-0632

jbuarotti@aamc.org

View original content:

SOURCE Association Of American Medical Colleges