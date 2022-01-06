Scripps promotes content strategist, adds inclusive journalism role to duties

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Riley has been promoted to senior director of content strategy and inclusive journalism for the Local Media division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a new role that will help all Scripps television stations better connect with their audiences.

In his new role as senior director of content strategy and inclusive journalism, Marcus Riley will help Scripps television stations connect to their audiences.

Since 2019, Riley has served as senior director of content strategy for the Scripps Local Media's northern region. He will continue to work with stations in that region on content strategy.

"As we continue to place more emphasis on inclusive journalism and representing all sectors of our audience in our newsrooms, having someone who is devoted to working closely with that effort is increasingly important," said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news for Local Media.

Scripps has been conducting field research to learn how to be more inclusive in its news coverage and connect better with the people who live in its communities.

McLaughlin said Riley will work with all Scripps local news teams to implement the company's research findings, developing best practices and expertise.

"Content strategy is about more than how to cover news," Riley said. "It's about how to engage with a community and connect on new and important levels so we're reflecting our audiences – how they look and how they feel. Scripps is committed to getting better and better at that, and I am committed, too."

