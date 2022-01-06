Quala Expands Network with the Acquisition of Five Premium Facilities

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala expands its network in the Gulf and Midwest with three acquisitions aimed at expanding capacity and geographic footprint. In December 2021, Quala acquired Haughton Environmental in Shreveport, LA, Tank Trailer Cleaning and AAA Trailer Services in East St. Louis, IL, and Sani-Kleen Tank Cleaning with three locations in Missouri and Kansas.

Quala Expands Network

With the addition of Tank Trailer Cleaning and AAA Trailer Services of Illinois in East St. Louis IL, Quala more than doubles its capacity in this market with a comprehensive 50-acre facility. The new facility offers food grade and chemical tank cleaning services, ISO cleaning, and IBC (Tote) repair and cleaning. Additionally, this facility offers full-service tank trailer repair and maintenance services.

With the acquisition of Haughton Environmental, Quala expands its capacity in the Shreveport market with a newly constructed ten-acre facility offering chemical tank cleaning, frac tank and box cleaning, as well as commercial waste water treatment. Quala has current plans to expand the facility to include tank trailer repair and maintenance along with commercial industrial services.

The Sani-Kleen acquisition adds tank cleaning services in three locations including, Mount Vernon, MO, Joplin, MO, and Wichita, KS. The cleaning bays service the regional food grade market, including Kosher, conversion and IMS Certified washes. Each of these facilities offer the ability for customers to develop onsite terminal operations, with office space and parking.

Erik Leto, Quala Chief Operating Officer, states, "We continuously look to support our mission by expanding our network and improving capabilities to service our customers. In terms of food grade cleaning, these acquisitions add to Quala's already Largest Food Grade Cleaning Network in North America, with a total of 23 Fully Certified, Food Grade Facilities. Concurrently, the addition of AAA Trailer Services and the planned maintenance expansion in Shreveport allows Quala to continue to expand its independent Maintenance network, offering our customers the ability for one-stop tank trailer cleaning and maintenance in 21 facilities. We look forward to servicing our existing and new customers at each of these new facilities."

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 85+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/dynamic-growth .

Contact Information:

Quala

Paul Hofley, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / phofley@quala.us.com

Contact: Vicky Herron, Marketing (305) 332-9056

(PRNewsfoto/Quala)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quala