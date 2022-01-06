Patriot Growth Insurance Services Meaningfully Expands in Florida With Key Acquisitions

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC ("Patriot"), one of the country's largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announces the addition of several key partners to its Florida operations, including Kolisch Marine, Depace Insurance, MacLeish Insurance, Focus Insurance Agency, Herndon Carr & Company, and Crosslet Insurance Services. These six partnerships will work within Patriot's Shapiro Insurance Group (SIG) platform, and significantly expand Patriot's expertise and capabilities throughout the Southeast region.

Kolisch Marine, located in Coral Gables, specializes in marine insurance. Moving forward, Joe Kolisch and the team will share their yacht insurance expertise with Patriot's 1,300 employees across the U.S. Patriot will assist Kolisch Marine clients with a broader array of resources and services to fulfill their insurance needs.

Bob MacLeish and his team join us with over 30 years of industry experience. Based in Orlando, the agency is immersed in community involvement while specializing in both personal and commercial lines. All staff will remain as SIG provides added carriers, technology, and back-office support.

Located in Coral Springs, Depace Insurance provides a full array of personal lines insurance and services to its clients. Founders Joe and Susan Depace will transition to retirement while the entire professional team will continue providing their exceptional level of service. Working with Patriot, Depace will receive significant upgrades to their office automation and administrative support.

Located in Plantation, Florida, Focus Insurance specializes in personal lines with a group of professionals that is fluent in five languages! The entire client service team remains to support existing and new clientele.

Herndon Carr & Company have served the Fort Myers area since 1974. Reed Herndon and Thomas Carr are partners at Patriot and will play a critical role in southwest Florida through their work in personal lines, commercial lines, and employee benefits. Their entire team will remain in place, servicing existing clients and synergizing with other agencies in the region as services expand.

Serving Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas, Crosslet Insurance Services will provide ongoing expertise for business and residential communities. SIG broadens the carrier lineup for clients in this region while providing marketing and other essential services.

"These six partner agencies joining the Patriot family represent a milestone in growing our talent and reach across the entire state of Florida," said Steve Carroll, SVP of M&A for Patriot. "Each of these agencies and leadership teams bring a unique expertise and are closely aligned with the communities that they serve. We are beyond thrilled to welcome them to the Patriot family."

"We're delighted to add Crosslet, Depace, MacLeish, Kolisch, Focus, and Herndon Carr to our continuously growing operations in the Florida region. Their diverse expertise and significant experience will further expand our reach and enhance our relationships throughout the Florida marketplace," said Joel Shapiro, President of SIG. "We deeply value these partnerships, driving strategic priorities forward while complementing our culture and community growth."

"We're thrilled to welcome these exceptional teams and their clients to Patriot as we expand our leadership in the region. They share our vision and drive for superior quality of service, making them excellent partners," said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. "We continue to search for passionate, driven and engaged agency partners like MacLeish, Depace, Focus, Crosslet, Herndon Carr, and Kolisch to share best practices and benefit from collaboration opportunities across Patriot's platform."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its second year of operation, Patriot was ranked in the top-40 largest insurance brokers in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,350 employees operating in 110 locations across 19 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

