Pango Group and Pango Foundation Share 2021 Philanthropic Involvement

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a family of companies that, together, are the leading California-based settlement service experts, recently announced its giving back contributions for 2021.

Throughout 2021, even with in-person events being limited, Pango Group and Pango Foundation - the non-profit arm of Pango Group - worked diligently to offer support and resources to causes and people who needed help, including:

Backpack Day (Virtual)

Given COVID safety concerns, the Pango Foundation did not meet as they would have under normal circumstances, but they found a workaround. They partnered with Para Los Niños (For the Children) to contribute art supplies for kids returning to school.

Scholarships

On behalf of the Pango Foundation, Pango Group provided nine scholarships to children whose parents work in their organization. The Foundation, its board, and Pango Group employees donate from their paychecks each month, allowing the Foundation to invest in the next generation.

COVID Emergency Relief Grants

Considering COVID has taken a financial toll on many families, the Pango Foundation provided grants to their employees and families experiencing financial hardships amidst the pandemic.

Holiday Giving Program

Pango Group escrow brands and offices each selected a charity near and dear to their hearts and raised money to donate. Ten different charities were selected, and over $8,500 was raised by Pango Group employees, with over $16,500 being donated after Pango Foundation matching nearly $8,000. Organizations and causes included the LA Rescue Mission Food Drive, Children's Cancer Research Fund, Children's Hospital of Orange County, and Treasured Little Children.

Pango Group Contributions

Pango Group donated $500,000 to the Pango Foundation to ensure that the Foundation has ample resources to expand its giving and help more people for years to come.

Jeff Russell, Pango Group President and Pango Foundation Board Member, shared some thoughts on giving back. He said, "It's truly amazing to see our people and Foundation care so deeply about giving back. It's such a great feeling to know that we are living out our mission of enhancing the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve while showing grace and kindness to those who need a little help."

Scott Akerley, Pango Group CEO, shared the same gratitude. He added, "I am so thankful for our people and Foundation! The past few years have been tough for many people, and I am so proud of our employees for recognizing that and deciding to give back. This type of action really shows how dedicated our company and Foundation are to making a positive difference in the lives of others, and that is something that brings me great joy."

Pango Group and Pango Foundation plan to dedicate the same amount of time, energy, and resources to give back in 2022 and in the years to come.

About Pango Group:

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, California Elite Escrow, AV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, Olive Escrows Inc., VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of California's leading independent escrow resources for over 26 years, with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego and owns and manages over 20 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve has been an integral part of their success. Most recently, Pango Group was named one of the Best Places to Work for the eighth year in a row in Los Angeles.

