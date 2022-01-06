North's deep healthcare expertise will support the company's mission to deliver medical devices and research that improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for patients, caregivers, and providers.

EyeTech Digital Systems Appoints Leslie North as New CEO North's deep healthcare expertise will support the company's mission to deliver medical devices and research that improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for patients, caregivers, and providers.

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeTech Digital Systems, the global leader in health AI and eye-tracking intelligence, announced today that Leslie North has been appointed as the new CEO. An accomplished business leader with over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, North will direct global strategy and operations for EyeTech effectively immediately. North brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and success in multiple facets of the healthcare industry, including nursing, clinical research, sales, marketing, and leadership, to her role as CEO. She attributes her success to her ability to examine the business through multiple lenses, creating unique strategies and solutions.

Leslie North CEO of EyeTech Digital Systems

Prior to joining EyeTech, North led global launches with startups and Fortune 500 organizations in primary care and specialty markets. North began her career as a neonatal ICU nurse at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia before segueing to clinical research, marketing, and sales roles with Ortho Pharmaceutical Corporation; Corning Besselaar, Inc.; and Organon, Inc. (now Merck). North then served as the Vice President of Women's Healthcare Marketing and as Field Sales Director for Bayer Pharmaceuticals. She most recently served as President and CEO of Medicem, Inc., a medical device company. She earned her BS in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Leslie brings a wealth of healthcare expertise to the EyeTech leadership team that supports our mission to improve patient and clinician access to AI-enabled eye-tracking solutions that enable augmentative and alternative communication and advance medical research," said Robert Chappell, EyeTech's Founder and Chief Science Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Leslie aboard."

"I am elated to join the EyeTech team and look forward to continuing efforts to advance innovation in the fields of health AI, eye-tracking intelligence, and assistive technology," said North. "My goal is to keep the patient at the center of everything we do to ensure we deliver medical devices and research technologies that improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for healthcare patients, their caregivers, and healthcare providers."

To learn more about EyeTech, visit www.eyetech.com.

About EyeTech Digital Systems

Since 1996, EyeTech Digital Systems has been the global leader in health AI. EyeTech's exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech device and software suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries, continues to advance the fields of neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), interactive education, and medical and consumer research. EyeTech was recently awarded the 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, the 2021 Best Consumer Edge AI End Product Award from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, and the 2021 CODiE Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare from the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA). Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at eyetechds.com.

Contact

Jess Clifton

PR Manager

FINN Partners

jess.clifton@finnpartners.com

678-360-9043

EyeTech logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeTech