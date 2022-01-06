Anastassia Johnson Tapped as Senior Manager at The Wound Pros

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) today announced Anastassia Johnson as a Senior Manager at the company. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds at long-term care facilities. It also partners with facilities to provide advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds as well as education for staff.

Anastassia Johnson joined The Wound Pros in December 2020. She holds a Diploma and an Associate of Science Degree in Computer Systems Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information and Communication Technology. As senior manager at The Wound Pros, she brings over a decade of experience in project management, administration, customer support, quality assurance, training, and analytical decision-making.

Anastassia has a track record of strong performance in high-volume, high-performance environments. Throughout her career at the company, she has been recognized for her ability to effectively and efficiently manage cross-functional teams, including executive assistants, mid-level managers, and supervisors on a variety of projects.

Her passion is bringing out the best potential in people thus she uses her experience and expertise to coach and mentor members of various teams she aligns with. Her mantra is "Each one, Reach one, Teach one".

Anastassia is committed to the continuous implementation of professionalism, improved strategies, and smooth operation of The Wound Pros workforce. She also oversees the staffing and recruiting department and coordinates interview processes that enable the company to attract and hire world-class talent.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "hightech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

