Still Time to Vote for the 2022 National Weatherperson of the Year Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes seeking nominations for ninth annual award through Monday, January 10, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is seeking nominations for the 2022 National Weatherperson of the Year Award. The annual honor recognizes an outstanding weatherperson for leadership in promoting disaster safety and resilience.

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes seeks nominations for the 2022 National Weatherperson of the Year Award.

"Weatherpersons are some of our nation's most effective advocates for disaster safety," said Mark Taylor, Weather Innovator, Technologist, and FLASH Board Advisor. "The National Weatherperson of the Year award recognizes weather leaders who demonstrate unconditional dedication to using the science of meteorology to save lives and protect property."

Eligibility and Nomination Details:

Qualified nominees must be practicing, former, or retired meteorlogists or weatherpersons.

Nominees' qualifying service may include public, private, or nonprofit organizations, including academic institutions, broadcast networks, digital companies, government agencies, or other entities.

Nominators should detail how the weatherperson helps save lives and protect property through disaster safety and resilience messaging, including targeted programs, public service, or outreach initiaves. Nominators should highlight actions that advance the cause of safety and building performances in the face of weather disasters like floods, hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes, and wildfires, or other natural hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis.

Monday, January 10, 2022 , and nominators can fill out an entry on National Weatherpersons Day Facebook pages or email a brief narrative to Nominations must be submitted no later than, and nominators can fill out an entry on FLASH orFacebook pages or email a brief narrative to info@flash.org to participate.

The NWP award judges will announce finalists and the winner on January 25, 2022 .

FLASH originated the National Weatherperson of the Year award to conincide with the celebration of National Weatherperson's Day on February 5, the birthday of the pioneering weather observer John Jeffries. After a decade of research on the ground, Jeffries piloted a hot air balloon in 1774 to test weather conditions and advance the science of meteorology. His work paved the way for many aspects of modern meteorology.

Previous winners include:

2014 - Jim Cantore , On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host, "AMHQ" - The Weather Channel

2015 - Max Mayfield , former National Hurricane Center Director

2016 - Alex Garcia , Chief Meteorologist - KABB Fox 29 - San Antonio, TX

2017 - Dr. Richard Knabb , Hurricane Expert, and National Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel

2018 - Ada Monzon , Chief Meteorologist - WIPR-TV, Noticias 24/7, Univision Radio (WKAQ 580 AM)

2019 - James Spann , Chief Meteorologist - ABC 33/40, Birmingham, AL

2020 - Joe Snedeker , Morning Meteorologist - WNEP - Newswatch 16 , Scranton, PA

2021 - Ginger Zee, Chief Meteorologist – ABC News

Visit https://flash.org/nationalweatherpersonsday to learn more about past honorees.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

