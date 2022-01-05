Monument Economics Group's Mark Kaplan, CFA Explores Economics of SEC Enforcement Surrounding Climate Risk

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an Expert Analysis published in Law360, Mark Kaplan, CFA offers his thoughts on the role economic analysis might play in SEC enforcement of climate-related matters. In the article, he first summarizes the SEC's ongoing development of climate risk disclosure rules and the SEC's focus on identifying climate risk disclosure gaps and misstatements. He then provides a brief overview of SEC economic analysis of corporate misstatements. Finally, he discusses several potential economic risks to corporations as climate risk disclosure enforcement likely increases in the future, providing examples of how the SEC might assess economic benefits to a corporation from material gaps or misstatements in climate risk disclosures.

