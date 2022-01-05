META MATERIALS INC. F/K/A TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Meta Materials Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT, TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Meta Materials Inc., you may, no later than March 4, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Meta Materials Inc.

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.;

the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings;

the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products;

the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities;

the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and

as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP