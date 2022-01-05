Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $27.32 billion and operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 154 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Contact:  Marianne Wade
Director, Financial Reporting
973-924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com  

Website: http://www.investorsbank.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-301455016.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

