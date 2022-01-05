GoDaddy Names Roger Chen as Chief Operating Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced Roger Chen assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Chen will continue to report to GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani.

"Roger has a proven track record of leadership, execution and operational excellence as demonstrated by his most recent successful tenure as President of our Domain Registrars and Investors business," said Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy CEO.

Chen joined GoDaddy in 2015 as Vice President of Asia, and in 2018, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific region. In 2020, he became President of GoDaddy's Domain Registrars and Investors Business. Chen holds a B.A. degree, with majors in Computer Science and Economics, from the University of California at Berkeley.

