TradeStation Crypto Offers Bonus for New Crypto Accounts

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and cryptocurrencies, announced that new TradeStation Crypto customers will be awarded $10 in a supported cryptocurrency after opening a TradeStation Crypto account, which provides full access to the TradeStation Crypto web trading platform and mobile app. The new offering reinforces TradeStation's continued commitment to delivering market access and providing innovations that allow for increased participation in the growing cryptocurrency marketplace through TradeStation Crypto.

"We think customers, regardless of experience level, will enjoy our trading tools, crypto education resources and support services once they open their TradeStation Crypto account," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Crypto continues to gain momentum as more traders and investors take interest in the asset class, and TradeStation can support them every step of the way as they work toward gaining a financial edge."

New customers can qualify for a higher tiered cash or crypto reward for funding their account, based on the amount of a qualifying deposit. Existing TradeStation Securities customers who are not TradeStation Crypto customers and open a TradeStation Crypto account are also eligible for the initial $10 reward and tiered reward based on a qualifying deposit.

Individuals who open a new Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (IRA) through TradeStation Crypto are also eligible for the rewards. The Self-Directed IRA allows customers to hold and trade crypto in a tax-deferred account that provides exposure to crypto assets as well as the opportunity to earn interest on crypto assets held at TradeStation Crypto.ƚ

To qualify for the tiered reward, a new approved TradeStation Crypto customer must fund at one of the following deposit levels:



Minimum Deposit : Reward : • $5,000 $200 USD or Crypto • $10,000 $500 USD or Crypto • $100,000 $1,000 USD or Crypto • $1,000,000 $2,500 USD or Crypto

Eligible customers must make a qualifying deposit within 90 days of account approval to be eligible for a tiered bonus reward. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Additional terms apply. See TradeStation | Try Us for the complete terms.

To learn more about TradeStation, please visit TradeStation.com. To get started trading crypto or to open a TradeStation Crypto account, visit TradeStation.com/Crypto.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

ƚ Equities, equity options and commodity futures products and services are offered by TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, CME and SIPC). Cryptocurrency and digital asset products and services are offered by TradeStation Crypto, Inc. Interest on crypto assets is paid in the same assets held by customers, interest rates are subject to change and TradeStation Crypto reserves the right to discontinue payment of interest at any time. For additional information see the "Crypto IRA" and "Crypto Interest" FAQs at https://www.tradestation.com/faqs/.

