TCL Provides Enriched Educational Experiences for All at CES 2022, Including the Company's First Windows Laptop

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication , a pioneer of display technologies and affordable, premium smart experiences, demonstrates its commitment to providing enriched learning solutions for all with a range of new products at CES 2022. This product portfolio includes the company's first laptop, its new NXTPAPER series tablet, and several more tablets designed to provide educational experiences for learners of all ages.

"As we enter our third year as the TCL Mobile brand, we are thrilled to continue building and expanding into even more product categories while also enhancing the user experience in the tablet space," said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Communication, "Our CES product portfolio emphasizes the importance of our children's education, and we are dedicated to providing features and solutions to our users, regardless of age, that help promote learning and growth."

TCL NXTPAPER 10s

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is designed specifically with a focus on eye protection. Blue right reduction is front and center, with the feature built directly into both the tablet's software and hardware. Its paper-like display design utilizes 10 layers of protection to retain natural colours, setting an industry standard. The display is TÜV certified and reduces blue light through the screen by over 50%. Users will also enjoy clear viewing from any angle due to the display's anti-glare finish.

This innovation makes looking at screens much safer and more comfortable, providing an overall better user experience. Learners will find they can annotate their essays and read documents without irritation.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is ideal for studying or writing down notes on the pressure sensitive screen, thanks to the company's proprietary T Pen. Its 8000mAh battery results in more than a full day of learning, entertainment and creativity can be unleashed. Folio Keyboard and Writing Board accessories help boost on-the-go productivity further still.

At launch the TCL NXTPAPER 10s will be priced starting at $249 and will first come to China and Europe later this month.

TCL BOOK 14 Go

TCL is expanding its product range to laptops, launching first with TCL BOOK 14 Go, a Windows 11 laptop designed for students and young professionals entering the working world.

With a slim bezel and striking metal frame, TCL BOOK 14 Go is both immersive and sleek. Measuring at 13.95 mm thin, one of the thinnest in its price range, it comes with an ample 14.1-inch display, weighs only 1.3kg and is super portable – just slip it out of a backpack, flip it open and start working, whether in a café, on a train, or in a lecture hall.

4G LTE connectivity and excellent battery life will reassure users they can get an essay, report, or assignment complete anytime, anywhere – in the hubbub of a café, a quiet spot in the library, or at their workspace. Additionally, Snapdragon® 7c compute platform makes it easy to turn the laptop on in a flash while delivering up to 12-hour battery life, getting students and professionals through a full day of learning. With seamless switching between Wi-Fi and 4G, customers won't have to hunt for Wi-Fi or use mobile hotspots anymore. It is safer for privacy and more convenient.

TCL BOOK 14 Go runs Microsoft's Windows 11, so students will be able to create multiple virtual desktops – one for school or work, and another for personal life, and Microsoft's new operating system is loaded with other enhanced features to help boost productivity.

TCL BOOK 14 Go will be priced at $349 at launch and will be available starting in Q2 2022 in selected regions.

TAB 8 4G and TAB 10L

TCL is also launching a pair of budget tablets, starting with the lightweight TAB 8 4G. With a compact design and 4080mAh battery life, it's the perfect companion for everyone. Its included LTE cellular connectivity keeps you online when Wi-Fi isn't available.

For a larger tablet experience, the TCL TAB 10L is an immersive alternative – ideal for entertainment and productivity. The 10.1-inch HD touch screen is a perfect size for large format course books.

The TAB 8 4G will be priced at $129 starting in Europe from Q1 2022. The TAB 10L is $99 and will be available in select markets from Q1 2022.

TKEE Series

TCL unveils three new TKEE tablets – the TCL TKEE MINI, MID (with 4G connectivity), and MAX, designed and created especially with children in mind. The intuitive UI design empowers kids to play and learn safely and responsibly. All three devices have been rigorously tested to be both childproof and child safe, incorporating TCL's eye-safe screen technology to help young eyes stay healthy.

Protected by a robust bumper case to handle drops, each tablet comes with the TKEE Pen, so children can improve their writing and drawing skills, plus stickers inside.

The TKEE series starts at $89 for the MINI, $149 for the MID, and $119 for the MAX. TKEE MINI, TKEE MID and TKEE MAX will all go on sale in select regions in Q1 2022.

TCL Kids

TCL Kids is a child-friendly service available in Google Play and for all new TCL tablets, with support for the TCL BOOK 14 Go laptop coming soon. The TCL Kids service shares the same core interface experience as the TKEE series, complete with a child-friendly library of educational and entertainment content, containing over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks and 50 kid-friendly apps. It also offers a range of parental monitoring tools to keep tabs on screen time, manage apps and websites, and set health reminders for reading posture.

The service will be available to customers globally in Q2 2022 for $3.99 a month. A 2-month free subscription will be available in select regions.

Education for All Ages

TCL has a longstanding investment in education for all ages – from children and young adults to college students and young professionals. Education solutions are accessible across its entire product range.

The company's long-term vision to promote joyful education is represented through its recent partnership with Squirrel AI Learning , which delivers personalized, intelligent, and adaptive education solutions for kids.

Aspiring to bridge high-quality, incredible value solutions for carriers, customers, and partners across all product categories, TCL is an advocate of equal education for all through fun, engaging, and interactive experiences.

To learn more about the TCL products launched at CES 2022, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/ces-2022

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070. HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Windows 11 is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.