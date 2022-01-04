Recorded Future Acquires SecurityTrails

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced that it has acquired SecurityTrails , the Total Internet Inventory™ and leading provider of Attack Surface Monitoring. With the addition of SecurityTrails' data, Recorded Future provides the foremost intelligence solution for unique threat landscape visibility, including insight into an organization's attack surface and shadow infrastructure.

Global digital transformation has rapidly moved organizations and governments into a cloud-first world and companies and professionals are spinning up tools, systems, and entire ecosystems without proper security oversight and hygiene. The basic security principle to "know your network better than the adversary" simply cannot happen as CIOs and CISOs have little visibility into all of their internet-facing assets and infrastructure.

SecurityTrails' technology collects hundreds of data points at an internet-wide scale, correlating and normalizing to get a near real-time snapshot as well as a historical view of all assets on the internet at any given time. The resulting intelligence enables organizations to manage both critical assets and shadow infrastructure for a complete understanding of their attack surface.

"It has been said, 'If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.' By combining Recorded Future's unsurpassed Intelligence Platform with SecurityTrails' unrivaled view into an organization's attack surface, we make life miserable for the adversary." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

With this acquisition, Recorded Future will be launching its Attack Surface Intelligence Module within the Recorded Future Intelligence Platform. Existing Recorded Future clients will also continue to gain insight from SecurityTrails data in other existing Intelligence Modules, incorporated through the company's Intelligence Graph , and the company will continue to aggressively invest in SecurityTrails' Total Internet Inventory™ collection and intelligence capabilities to build out the world's deepest, real-time dataset of the internet.

"Recorded Future has been a long-standing partner of SecurityTrails and our intelligence collection capabilities and inventories naturally complement each other in terms of providing risk landscape visibility. We're thrilled at this evolution in our relationship and the tremendous value that organizations can realize for proactive, actionable defenses." — Chris Ueland, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityTrails

About SecurityTrails

SecurityTrails is a comprehensive inventory that curates extensive domain and IP address data for users and applications that demand clarity. By combining current and historic data of Internet assets, SecurityTrails is the proven solution for 3rd-party risk assessment, attack surface reduction and threat hunting. Their powerful API uses real-time data foundations, and lightning-fast data stores to deliver internet assets faster and with greater accuracy. Over 100,000 users globally count on SecurityTrails' fast-detecting products to help prevent the next big threat and eliminate any potential blindspots. This includes Fortune 500 companies, top security vendors, and governments. From knowing an organization's attack surface, shadow infrastructure, and spotting new domains, SecurityTrails makes sure there's nothing left to be discovered. Learn more at www.securitytrails.com and follow us on Twitter @securitytrails.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

