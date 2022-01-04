Lantern Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that Panna Sharma, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lantern Pharma, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022. The presentation will be conducted as a fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright Senior Biotechnology Analyst and Managing Director, Michael King.

Lantern Pharma's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed here: journey.ct.events and on the investor relations section of Lantern Pharma's website at ir.lanternpharma.com as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

About RADR®

RADR® or Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue, is Lantern's proprietary integrated A.I. platform for large-scale biomarker and drug-tumor interaction data analytics that leverages machine-learning. RADR® is used to provide mechanistic insights about drug-tumor interactions, predict the potential response of cancer types and subtypes to existing drugs and drug candidates, and uncover patient groups that may respond to potential therapies being developed by Lantern and its collaborators.

