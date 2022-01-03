VINFAST ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF VF e35 & VF e36 RESERVATION AND BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION AT CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast today announced it will commence a reservation program for its first two EV models – VF e35 and VF e36 – beginning on January 5 at CES 2022. VinFast will apply blockchain technologies in the process to certify reservations, payments, and eventually vehicle ownership. VinFast's application of blockchain makes it one of the world's first automakers to put this advanced technology into use.

The reservation portal will open simultaneously for both US and Vietnamese markets at 5:00 PM January 5 PST (8:00 AM January 6 Hanoi time) during the VinFast Global EV Day event within CES 2022, and close on April 5, 2022. During this period, customers that make reservations will automatically join an exclusive membership program: VinFirst – 'Pioneer's Gratitude to Pioneers'.

In Vietnam, the reservation fee for each VF e35 will be 15 million VND (~656 USD), in return for a 150 million VND (~6,565 USD) credit towards the purchase price. Customers paying 20 million VND (~875 USD) to reserve a VF e36 will get 250 million VND (~10,938) in discount.

In the US, VinFast customers who deposit 200 USD to make a reservation will receive e-vouchers of 3,000 USD for the VF e35 and of 5,000 USD for the VF e36. With VinFast's application of blockchain technology, customers booking VinFast EV reservations will get a VinFirst NFT (non-fungible token) certifying their membership as a pioneer in VinFirst. VinFirst member benefits will be transferred directly to their blockchain wallet based on their VinFirst NFT, enabling customers to verify their benefits easily and transparently, and open future benefits and services as a pioneer member.

The reservation fees are refundable for both markets.

VinFast will first apply blockchain in the reservation process in the US and is looking at the possibilities of using this technology in other markets in the near future.

"We hope that our exclusive program VinFirst – 'Pioneer's Gratitude to Pioneers'.– will be seen as a meaningful gift for our first customers at the beginning of a new, exciting year, and the beginning of a smart and sustainable future of mobility for all people," said Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chair and VinFast Global CEO. "VinFast's Customer-First Philosophy leads us towards providing high-quality products with reasonable pricing and outstanding services as well as offering solutions that inspire global customers to join hands for a more sustainable future for all."

At the opening of the reservation portal on January 5th, VinFast will officially announce the retail prices of two EV models, VF e35 and VF e36, in the US and Vietnamese markets. Pricing for Canadian and European markets will be announced at a later date. With a commitment to making EV ownership more attainable for everyone, VinFast will offer competitive pricing models, along with an attractive battery leasing policy and a 10-year warranty in all markets.

The electric SUV models VF e35 and VF e36 for reservation will be equipped with level 2+ Autonomous Driving features for Eco and Plus versions and level 3 - 4 for Premium versions. The models will also feature Smart Services, including Smart Home, Mobile Office, In-car Shopping, In-car Entertainment, and many other convenient, advanced features that create an exhilarating experience for every journey and everyday life.

The VinFast Global EV Day event will begin at 4 PM (PST) on January 5, 2022 at VinFast's exhibition booth (#6043) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention and Exhibition Center in Nevada. To join the charge with VinFast and find more information, please visit http://vinfastauto.com/CES2022.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

VinFast has announced three electric car models, exceptional battery leasing policies, and industry-leading 10-year warranties. In July 2021, VinFast started expanding to the North American and European markets. Two of its smart electric SUV models – VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to be available for pre-orders globally in the first half of 2022. Find out more at: https://VinFastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of 35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology, Industry, and Services. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About CES

CES® is the world's largest and most influential technology event – a prestigious destination for breakthrough technologies and innovators from around the world to meet and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies . CES is owned by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA®), which includes every field of technology. Learn more at CES.tech.

About CTA® (Consumer Technology Association)

CTA® is the North America's largest technology trade association. Members are leaders in the world's technological breakthrough - from startups to global brands - creating more than 18 million jobs in the US. CTA owns and hosts CES® - the largest and most influential technology event on the planet. Learn more at CTA.tech. Follow up with @CTAtech.

