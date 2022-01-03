MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions Joins U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) announced today that MidAmerica Administrative & Retirement Solutions (MidAmerica) has joined USRBP. Based in Florida, MidAmerica is a technology-based independent, full-service Third-Party Administrator and Compliance expert. They are exclusively focused on the public sector, providing 3121 (FICA Alternative), Special Pay, HRA and OPEB compliance and administration services. Their clients include public school systems, colleges, universities, and governmental entities.



The company was formed in 1995 and utilizes their proprietary technology platforms to reduce employer costs, while providing compliance and administration services. "The addition of the MidAmerica team complements similar services provided by our BENCOR organization and creates significant market depth across the country," said Mark Skinner, CEO of USRBP.

Megan Schneider, USRBP President, said, "The leadership team of MidAmerica strengthens our entire organization and brings with them a wealth of insight, experience and success, further solidifying our position as a market leader, particularly in the K-12 marketplace."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to MidAmerica.

About MidAmerica

MidAmerica is one of the largest independent 3121, Special Pay, HRA, and OPEB service providers nationally. Currently they provide services to over 1,500 employer groups with 560,000 participants and have in excess of $1.5 billion in assets under administration.

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 12,500 employer groups with 3.0 million participants through 50 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

