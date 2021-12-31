ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Tecnoglass Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. ("Tecnoglass" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TGLS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tecnoglass is the subject of a report by Hindenburg Research on December 9, 2021, titled: "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." Hindenburg alleges in the report that: "Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question." Based on this report, shares of Tecnoglass fell sharply on the same day.

