Legendary Music Producer, Jermaine Dupri, Takes JD's Vegan Ice Cream Nationwide with the Launch of New Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, producer, and vegan entrepreneur, Jermaine Dupri, along with partner Big Innovations Group Inc., are proud to announce the expansion of JD's Vegan ice cream. Shortly after the initial launch of JD's Vegan, the brand announces the release of new flavors including Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie, and (404) Cookies & Cream, which will make their way into Walmart freezer aisles alongside already available JD's Vegan flavors, including Welcome to Atlanta, Peach Cobbler, Apple Butter, and Strawberry Sweetheart.

In anticipation of the new year, JD's Vegan is now available across 736 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The brand continues to expand in select cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and will add an additional 300 stores in the spring. The continued expansion of the brand makes healthy alternatives for frozen desserts more accessible to consumers across the nation, while simultaneously encouraging clean eating and guilt-free indulgence.

"I cannot wait to bring the entire lineup of these exceptionally delicious flavors into Walmart stores," said Dupri. "Giving people the chance to experience their favorite traditional ice cream flavors in a healthy, 100 percent dairy-free format is major. These ice creams are the real deal and will make you fall in love with plant-based eating."

This collection of dairy-free, all-natural frozen desserts are GMO-free, lactose-free, and contain no artificial flavors. At the same time, they are as rich, creamy, and satisfying as traditional ice cream.

Chocolate My Way – ultra-rich and decadently smooth made with dark chocolate, cocoa butter, and a hint of vanilla bean.

Key Lime Pie – a refreshing balance of tangy citrus and sweet coconut cream with crunchy graham crackers and specks of key lime zest.

(404) Cookies & Cream – cream-filled chocolate cookies chopped and remixed into a vegan delicacy.

Strawberry Sweetheart – creamy dreamy strawberry puree swirls and real strawberry chunks dipped into a velvety cloud of coconut cream will be your new sweet romance

Welcome to Atlanta , Peach Cobbler – fresh cut slices of golden peaches and crumbled cobbler will make you feel the warm summer sun of Atlanta, Georgia

Apple Butter – delicious crisp apples are whipped into a fine buttery spread then stirred with a toasted cinnamon streusel crumble

This delicious line of dairy-free frozen desserts is inspired by the flavors of Atlanta and made with the star source – coconut. This tropical fruit creates the buoyant base for the flavors of JD's Vegan. Smooth and nutty with a mild hint of coconut cream, these desserts are perfectly thick in consistency to deliver the rich, gratifying taste of ice cream.

The full JD's Vegan portfolio of six flavors will be available in January for purchase at Walmart.com, jdsvegan.com and Walmart locations nationwide.

About JD's Vegan Ice Cream

JD's Vegan presents a collection of dairy-free, all-natural frozen desserts that are so so good you won't believe what's not in them. Completely vegan, the formulation of each unique flavor follows a strict guideline of producing mind-bending, head-spinning, deceptively delicious taste. No animal milk or creamers, no artificial flavors, or sweeteners are used to bind and churn this perfectly vegan ice cream.

It starts with JD, Jermaine Dupri. The Grammy-winning producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has a supreme musical instinct that cuts to the gut of what makes a song a hit, and an artist a legend. For almost two decades, JD has followed a vegan way of life.

After a 25-day cleanse, which eliminated all animal-based products, he experienced a health high that has lasted ever since. As he reshaped the music industry, he is now shaping our collective culinary consciousness, creating good-tasting foods, and helping to diminish misguided fears towards a plant-based lifestyle.

Vegan food is sometimes thought of as deprived of flavor, specifically ice cream, which may lack the real creamy thickness provided by animal-derived milk or cream. To elevate its appeal, JD worked with international dessert experts to make an all-star alt-milk vegan ice cream. JD's Vegan delivers a lineup that harmonizes rich plant-based ingredients that create layers and mounds and swirls of All Good Flavor Inside.

