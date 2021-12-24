PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Logistics announces the passing of co-founder and executive advisor, Mark Sell, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

John Sell, President and CEO said, "I am saddened to announce the passing of my mentor, business partner, brother and friend, Mark Sell. Mark co-founded MD Logistics in 1996 with his business partner Dave Kiebach, and I was blessed to have worked by his side for the last 25 years. Mark dedicated his career to taking care of and ensuring the success of his clients and employees. Mark's boisterous persona and passion for business will be greatly missed. While we mourn the loss of Mark as an organization, we are comforted by the opportunity to continue his legacy at MD Logistics and within the supply chain industry."

In September of this year, the MD Logistics Board of Directors announced Mark's transition into an executive advisor role and the promotion of new executive team members. This was key to ensuring the stability and success of the organization. As always, the MD Logistics Executive Team remains committed to its clients and employees and will continue to uphold Mark's passion for the organization.

About MD Logistics: Founded in 1996 by Mark Sell and Dave Kiebach, MD Logistics has quickly grown into one of the nation's leading 3PL's servicing the pharmaceutical and retail goods industries. MD Logistics is headquartered in Plainfield, IN with four locations and services the western block of the US out of its Reno campus. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Express USA, MD Logistics also provides companies with global freight forwarding solutions.

