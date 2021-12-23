WynnBET Unveils 'Big Game Promotion' Through Build Your Own Bet™ Grand Prize includes ultimate VIP experience to Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, unveiled its 'Big Game Promotion' on Thursday, a promotion driven through WynnBET's Build Your Own Bet™ functionality.

WynnBET Shaq Fun House Giveaway event flyer

The grand prize includes:

Four VIP tickets to Shaq's Fun House in Los Angeles , the premier Big Game party taking place on Friday, Feb. 11 . While at the event, the grand prize winner and their guests will:

Two complimentary nights at Wynn Las Vegas ( Saturday, Feb. 12 – Monday, Feb. 14 ).

A $5,000 free bet at Wynn Las Vegas Sportsbook.

A travel credit of $5,000 ( $1,250 per person).

Additionally, five secondary prize winners and a guest will earn:

Two complimentary nights at Wynn Las Vegas ( Saturday, Feb. 12 – Monday, Feb. 14 ) and tickets to the 'Super Bowl Party' from the Lafite Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 13 .

A $1,000 free bet at Wynn Las Vegas Sportsbook.

WynnBET will also be providing a $100 free bet credit to 56 patrons as a tertiary prize. Those winners will have the free bet applied automatically to their account.

Any patron that places a minimum $20 wager through WynnBET's Build Your Own Bet™ feature will become eligible for the offer, with no limit to the number of entries a player can receive. Build Your Own Bet™ provides WynnBET players ease of access to create any parlay within the same game, such as combining an alternate point spread with a first touchdown scorer market. Patrons can take advantage of the offer immediately on WynnBET, with the promotion ending on Monday, Jan. 17.

*- Patrons located in Ariz., Colo., N.J., Tenn., and Va. are eligible to receive the prizes. See full terms and conditions here.

For more information, please visit www.wynnbet.com & www.shaqsfunhouse.com

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

