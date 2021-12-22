PBF Logistics to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

