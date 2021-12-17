WorldStrides Announces JUFU as Global Brand Ambassador of WorldStrides Gap Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldStrides , the largest experiential learning provider in the United States, today announced the appointment of hip hop artist and TikTok star JUFU as the Global Brand Ambassador for WorldStrides Gap Year . As Global Brand Ambassador, JUFU will announce the launch of two WorldStrides scholarships and promote Gap Year on his TikTok channel, showcasing the life-changing possibilities of experiential learning.

WorldStrides Gap Year is a 13-week program for college-bound students seeking to solve complex global challenges through the creation of sustainable solutions. The experience takes students around the world to destinations like Florence, Italy; Granada, Spain; Meknes, Morocco; Athens, Greece and more. Students return home equipped with the tools to take on the challenges of college, career and life.

The young Brooklyn musician took a gap year after high school to focus on his music career, resulting in the creation of viral songs "Who R U" and "Woahh." These viral hits have drawn the attention of celebrities, including Will Smith, Steve Harvey and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro. The 21-year-old artist sets himself apart from others by promoting the fight against social negativity and encouraging his followers to stay true to themselves.

"We are excited to announce JUFU as a Global Brand Ambassador and the new face of WorldStrides Gap Year," said Russ Alexander, Head of Innovation for Higher Education at WorldStrides. "Through Gap Year, students gain a better understanding of the world, enabling self-growth and ultimately making them better global citizens."

WorldStrides Gap Year begins with a welcome orientation in Rome, followed by three four-week curriculum sessions. Each session will be conducted in a different country, where students will immerse themselves in a mix of classes, community engagement and hands-on experiences.

As part of JUFU joining WorldStrides as the Global Brand Ambassador of WorldStrides Gap Year, he will be announcing two scholarships. The first scholarship is part of WorldStrides' "Who R U?" social media campaign. The campaign will encourage students to use their personal TikTok channel to let WorldStrides know "who they are" and how they plan to benefit from Gap Year. The second is the Changemakers Scholarship which will encourage guidance counselors, teachers, community leaders and others to nominate a student who has made an impact in their community or drives positive change. One student will be selected for each and will be awarded a full scholarship to WorldStrides Gap Year.

To learn more about WorldStrides Gap Year, visit: gapyear.worldstrides.com/about .

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually from more than 5,000 K12 schools and universities to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

Contact:

Brett Garrison

540-809-1947

bgarrison@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorldStrides