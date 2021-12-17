The Power of Wetlands Launched -- feel the Power of Wetlands in migratory bird international airport

NANJING, China, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2021, The Power of Wetlands, the 5th chapter of the "Jiangsu Culture" series of micro-documentaries, produced by the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and Yancheng Municipal People's Government, was launched. This micro-documentary focuses on the vast tidal flat scenery and the living conditions of "Wetland Elves" such as red-crowned cranes and wild milu (Pere David's Deer), showing the unique natural beauty of Yancheng and the "Chinese Template" through a lens.

Jiangsu Culture: The Power of Wetlands

There is a "Migratory Bird International Airport" on the Yellow Sea in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China. Every year, hundreds of thousands of wintering migratory birds take off and land on this coastal tidal flat to replenish energy. As a key hub for East Asia-Australia migratory bird migration, this place has become a paradise for "birdwatchers".

Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase I) is located are Yancheng. It is the first world natural heritage of coastal wetlands in China. Every winter, 200,000-300,000 birds find a perch on this essential stop in East Asia-Australasian migration. A sea breeze and the daily tide take turns to sweep the vast beaches. The 582-kilometre coastline has created a unique group of radial sand ridges. This area provides habitats for 23 species of birds of international importance and supports the survival of 17 species on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, including one critically endangered species, five endangered species and five vulnerable species. These birds have helped the wetlands to attract worldwide attention. As a kind of "bird haven", the wetlands represent one of China's closest connections with the world's natural heritage. In 2019, it received approval for inclusion on the World Heritage List. This is China's first and the world's second intertidal wetland world heritage, filling the gap in coastal wetland type world heritage.

Wu Qijiang, Director of Yancheng Wetland and World Natural Heritage Protection Center said that Yancheng Yellow Sea Wetland is the largest coastal wetland in the Western Pacific. Yancheng's application to become a world heritage site is also intended to better protect these wetlands. There are valuable lessons to draw from the international community.

For more Jiangsu Culture, please click https://t.xinhuaapp.com/sPPt9VB

