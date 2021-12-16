RISMedia Presents Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year - Returning Jan. 6, 2022 From 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join RISMedia and our all-star line-up of real estate leaders and visionaries to get geared up for maximum success in the new year. The industry's best and brightest will share critical advice and hands-on strategies for tackling the challenges and optimizing the opportunities that lie ahead in 2022. With two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents, RISMedia's Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year will help give you a strong start out of the gate, and show you how to maintain the momentum all year long.

The Actionable Takeaways Agents and Teams Need to Succeed in 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, real estate practitioners should be ready to jump into next year's market, regardless of what it may bring. This means embracing new ways of doing business, from stepping up creativity in video marketing to adding alternative financing and purchasing models to your offerings.

Highlights from the event's more than 20 sessions include:



Sue Yannaccone The State of Real Estate With

Tracey Hawkins : The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business : The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business

Ben Kinney Securing Your Financial Future With

Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level

How to Price Your Listing to Sell Faster and for More

Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results

New Leads vs. Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business

The event's more than 50 speakers include:

– Brian Buffini , Buffini & Company

– Anthony Lamacchia , Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

– Michele Harrington , First Team Real Estate

– Boomer Foster , Long & Foster Real Estate

– Dan Kruse , CENTURY 21 Affiliated

– Mike Pappas , The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

– Candace Adams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York & Westchester Properties

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's leading independent source for news and information. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

