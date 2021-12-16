Oro, Inc., Recognized in Leading Analyst Firm's Report On CRM Providers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that it has been recognized in Forrester's Now Tech: CRM, Q4 2021 report on 20 CRM providers. The report includes Oro's customer relationship management solution, OroCRM, and offers insights into the power of effective CRM solutions to empower employees, delight customers, and make enterprise organizations more efficient and resilient.

The Forrester Now Tech report recognizes Oro as one of 10 players in the "smaller players" market presence category, and includes OroCRM in the CRM generalist functionality segment. The Forrester report states, "These vendors offer CRM suites that power the entire customer journey: from prospecting to onboarding to account management, servicing, and retention via a unified set of applications that power the front office with a singular view of the customer."

"CRM technologies empower front-office teams — marketers, sellers, success managers, customer service agents, and field technicians — to establish and nurture customer relationships that drive satisfaction, ongoing engagement, customer retention, and advocacy — all of which have a direct impact on company revenue," the report notes. "CRM deeply embeds AI and automation to make the front office more productive, helps them focus on work that matters, personalized engagement, and enables them to collaborate both internally and externally to best support customers along their journeys."

According to the Forrester report, Oro's vertical market focus includes finance, insurance, and retail. Sample customers include Hoyes Michalos and MTH Retail Group. Oro's geographic presence is in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC.

"OroCRM is a crucial component of Oro's B2B digital commerce offering, and our broader mission to build an ecosystem where B2B businesses can thrive and scale without limitations," says Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "Since the earliest days of Oro, we've kept our focus on the importance of relationships for B2B brands. We do much, much more than just CRM — but we're very proud to see leading industry analyst firms recognize our solution alongside other specialist CRM products on the market."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/

