Funding comes less than 12 months after the company's $30M Series B and will drive continued scale and product innovation, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities

Gtmhub Raises $120 Million Series C Largest Funding Round in the OKRs Software Space Funding comes less than 12 months after the company's $30M Series B and will drive continued scale and product innovation, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub , the leading provider of OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) software, closed a $120 million funding round, the largest round in the OKRs software industry to date. Led by Index Ventures with participation from Visionaries Club and returning investors, Insight Partners , Singular and CRV , the round will be used for scaling operations, increasing market penetration and expanding product offerings, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities.

https://gtmhub.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Gtmhub)

Gtmhub's latest funding round comes less than 12 months after it raised a $30 million Series B in January 2021. With $161 million in total funding, Gtmhub has raised more than any other organization in the $42 billion OKRs software space. This rapid growth demonstrates Gtmhub's position as a dominant player in the market and validates the increasing demand for enterprise OKRs solutions to enable successful strategy execution.

"Gtmhub is the mission control of some of the world's fastest-growing companies," said Martin Mignot, partner at Index Ventures. "We've seen the productivity and velocity of their customers' teams skyrocket time after time, and we're convinced it will become a must-have for every company that wants to remain competitive. They are taking the OKRs space by storm with a sophisticated product that integrates with hundreds of SaaS tools and can automate tons of manual tasks, and we're excited to support them as they scale globally."

Businesses often have internal silos, and employees don't understand how their work contributes to the long-term success of the organization. Gtmhub's OKRs platform helps companies stay laser-focused on goals while maintaining transparency and visibility across the organization. With this most recent funding, Gtmhub will double down on platform innovation including prescriptive and predictive capabilities, further solidifying superiority over other players in the industry in terms of capabilities, vision and value.

"Putting up the largest round in the industry so far is only validation that our model is working and proof that other players just can't keep up," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Gtmhub. "We are helping people and companies achieve their goals and get results while continuing to innovate and increase value for enterprise organizations. While our growth is rapid and our goals are ambitious, we have no plans to slow down."

Gtmhub's clients include companies like Adobe, TomTom, Red Hat and Experian, and its 500,000+ users span more than 75 countries. The company employs 240 people but is on track to double its headcount and triple its revenue in the coming year.

To learn more about Gtmhub and its offerings, visit: gtmhub.com

About Gtmhub

Gtmhub is the world's leading OKRs and Strategy-Execution management software with offices in Denver, Sofia, Berlin, Paris and London. Their purpose is to enable organizations to improve internal alignment and maintain focus through their world-class OKRs platform. Gtmhub strives to help their 1,000+ clients — including enterprises, not-for-profits, startups, and governments —achieve their goals with OKRs along their journey of accelerated growth and transformational change.

About Index Ventures

Index Ventures is a venture capital firm based in London, San Francisco and Geneva, helping entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into transformative international businesses. Since 1996, they've partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs in Europe, the U.S. and Israel, who are using technology to reshape the world around us. The companies they've started include Adyen, Deliveroo, Dropbox, Farfetch, King, Slack and Supercell. Index covers every investment stage, from earliest seed through to explosive growth. They believe that opportunity is a mindset and look for people who spot something others haven't seen; something that they foresee can change the world and are committed to realizing. More than anything, they are passionate about building lifelong relationships with the entrepreneurs they work with, which is why entrepreneurs are their best reference.

Media Contact:

Emylee Eyler

BLASTmedia for Gtmhub

gtmhub@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gtmhub