ABB Seeks Partners to Join Energy Efficiency Movement

FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, ABB hosted an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to give members of the media an opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the energy efficiency movement being championed by the company. The event explored the practical benefits and data of integrating high-efficiency solutions into existing industrial and commercial infrastructure to affordably and immediately reduce the impact of climate change. Attendees participating in the roundtable heard from featured guests including Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory research scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report; ABB's NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod.

ABB seeks to share innovative new generation energy-efficient technology with industrial leaders to demonstrate the tangible solutions available for effective, immediate improvements to climate change.

During the discussion, participants in the roundtable learned that U.S. businesses have an immediate opportunity to collectively reduce electricity consumption, significantly slow the rate at which they are contributing to climate change, and mitigate the risk of overregulation in their industry. An assessment of the current climate change situation shows that these goals can all be achieved by upgrading outdated industrial infrastructure with new generation energy-efficient technologies, such as high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives.

"Now every commercial building and industrial process can be a part of a change in our climate and a solution. Motors and drives together just make the world a better place. By choosing to invest in these technologies and reducing the amount of electricity we consume, we can make a difference," Henson said. "ABB is a part of the solution for a better planet. I believe it is our duty to make a difference for a better tomorrow. But we need your help to get the message out about this invisible climate solution."

Roundtable participants discussed how in most cases, businesses employing this strategy can achieve a full return on the cost to install new generation technology within approximately two years of the original investment with the savings gleaned as a result of overall reduction in electricity consumption.

