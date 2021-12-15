51job, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues increased 19.3% over Q3 2020 to RMB1,081.4 million (US$167.8 million)
  • Online recruitment services revenues increased 17.8%
  • Other human resource related revenues increased 21.7%
  • Income from operations was RMB129.7 million (US$20.1 million)
  • Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB0.68 (US$0.11)
  • Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share[1] was RMB1.97 (US$0.31)

[1] Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. Please refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" tables contained in this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 were RMB1,081.4 million (US$167.8 million), an increase of 19.3% from RMB906.1 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Online recruitment services revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 17.8% to RMB642.6 million (US$99.7 million) compared with RMB545.5 million for the same quarter in 2020 primarily due to the improvement in hiring demand and activity from employers this year. The Company believes current operating conditions for its recruitment business remain positive, but developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, occasional restrictions instituted by authorities to contain outbreaks in China, and global economic uncertainty may affect employer hiring plans and behaviors.

Other human resource related revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased 21.7% to RMB438.8 million (US$68.1 million) from RMB360.6 million for the same quarter in 2020. The growth was primarily driven by solid customer demand for training, placement and business process outsourcing services this year.

Cost of services for the third quarter of 2021 increased 24.3% to RMB399.9 million (US$62.1 million) from RMB321.7 million for the same quarter in 2020 primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses and staff additions this year. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased 16.6% to RMB681.5 million (US$105.8 million) from RMB584.4 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 63.0% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 64.5% for the same quarter in 2020.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 34.8% to RMB551.8 million (US$85.6 million) from RMB409.3 million for the same quarter in 2020. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 46.0% to RMB457.4 million (US$71.0 million) from RMB313.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on brand advertising, headcount additions and higher employee compensation expenses. Advertising and promotion expenses increased 123.2% to RMB130.8 million (US$20.3 million) for the third quarter of 2021 from RMB58.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The Company intends to maintain significant sales and marketing investments to strengthen its brands and promote its wide range of service offerings to employers and job seekers.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1.8% to RMB94.4 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB96.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to a smaller provision for credit losses and less share-based compensation expense, which was partially offset by an increase in staff salaries and social insurance payments.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB129.7 million (US$20.1 million) compared with RMB175.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared with 19.3% for the same quarter in 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 14.9% for the third quarter of 2021 compared with 23.0% for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company recognized a gain from foreign currency translation of RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of RMB29.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company's U.S. dollar cash deposits.

Interest and investment income for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB64.6 million (US$10.0 million) compared with RMB58.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a larger amount of cash allocated to higher interest-bearing bank deposit products.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB59.2 million (US$9.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB46.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company also recognized RMB80.4 million (US$12.5 million) in professional services fees and administrative expenses related to the proposed going-private transaction in the third quarter of 2021.

Other income in the third quarter of 2021 included local government financial subsidies of RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) compared with RMB5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to 51job for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB46.6 million (US$7.2 million) compared with RMB173.3 million for the same quarter in 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB0.68 (US$0.11) compared with RMB2.55 for the same quarter in 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, total share-based compensation expense was RMB31.4 million (US$4.9 million) compared with RMB33.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB134.9 million (US$20.9 million) compared with RMB243.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB1.97 (US$0.31) in the third quarter of 2021 compared with RMB3.57 in the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,169.4 million (US$1,578.3 million) compared with RMB10,761.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Purchase of New Headquarters Office Building

In July 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to purchase an office building in the Qiantan area of Pudong District, Shanghai. The total purchase price is expected to be RMB2,051.5 million (US$318.4 million), of which RMB1,026.9 million (US$159.4 million) has been paid as of September 30, 2021. The Company will fund the purchase with existing cash resources and a long-term bank loan in the amount of RMB1,050.0 million (US$163.0 million).

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain/loss from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company's core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company's cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain from foreign currency translation and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Contact

Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.
Tel: +86-21-6879-6250
Email: ir@51job.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job's beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job's strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job's products and services; competition in the industry; 51job's ability to control costs and expenses; 51job's ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job's industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income








For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







Revenues:






   Online recruitment services

545,501


642,550


99,722

   Other human resource related revenues

360,604


438,801


68,101







Net revenues

906,105


1,081,351


167,823

Cost of services (Note 2)

(321,748)


(399,888)


(62,062)







Gross profit

584,357


681,463


105,761







Operating expenses:






   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(313,170)


(457,365)


(70,982)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(96,165)


(94,435)


(14,656)







Total operating expenses

(409,335)


(551,800)


(85,638)







Income from operations

175,022


129,663


20,123







Gain (Loss) from foreign currency translation

(29,215)


2,302


357

Interest and investment income, net

58,284


64,593


10,025

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

(46,533)


(59,168)


(9,183)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private
     transaction (Note 5)


(80,365)


(12,472)

Change in fair value of long-term investment

39,614



Other income, net

6,692


4,154


645







Income before income tax expense

203,864


61,179


9,495

Income tax expense

(39,330)


(20,347)


(3,158)







Net income

164,534


40,832


6,337

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

8,788


5,795


899







Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

173,322


46,627


7,236







Net income

164,534


40,832


6,337

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(597)


17


3







Total comprehensive income

163,937


40,849


6,340







Earnings per share:






   Basic

2.58


0.69


0.11

   Diluted

2.55


0.68


0.11







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

67,185,235


67,437,209


67,437,209

   Diluted

68,089,693


68,397,787


68,397,787













Notes:






(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,345 and RMB5,009 (US$777) for the three months ended 

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB4,595 and RMB4,305 (US$668) for the three months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,603 and RMB22,104 (US$3,431) for the three months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(5) Includes fees and expenses of RMB12,722 (US$1,974) incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income








For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







Revenues:






   Online recruitment services

1,595,772


1,778,506


276,020

   Other human resource related revenues

930,072


1,296,739


201,251







Net revenues

2,525,844


3,075,245


477,271

Cost of services (Note 2)

(847,227)


(1,141,538)


(177,164)







Gross profit

1,678,617


1,933,707


300,107







Operating expenses:






   Sales and marketing (Note 3)

(882,094)


(1,386,931)


(215,248)

   General and administrative (Note 4)

(285,999)


(300,041)


(46,566)







Total operating expenses

(1,168,093)


(1,686,972)


(261,814)







Income from operations

510,524


246,735


38,293







Loss from foreign currency translation

(19,591)


(4,876)


(757)

Interest and investment income, net

169,018


156,548


24,296

Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment

20,164


(77,581)


(12,040)

Fees and expenses related to proposed going-private
     transaction (Note 5)


(84,187)


(13,066)

Change in fair value of long-term investment

39,614



Other income, net

155,617


93,898


14,573







Income before income tax expense

875,346


330,537


51,299

Income tax expense

(135,722)


(72,511)


(11,254)







Net income

739,624


258,026


40,045

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

15,604


27,502


4,268







Net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

755,228


285,528


44,313







Net income

739,624


258,026


40,045

Other comprehensive loss

(294)


(146)


(23)







Total comprehensive income

739,330


257,880


40,022







Earnings per share:






   Basic

11.27


4.23


0.66

   Diluted

11.11


4.18


0.65







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

67,000,172


67,426,629


67,426,629

   Diluted

67,992,639


68,267,453


68,267,453













Notes:






(1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB17,341 and RMB19,086 (US$2,962) for the nine months ended 

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB14,907 and RMB16,407 (US$2,546) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB76,549 and RMB84,172 (US$13,064) for the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

(5) Includes fees of RMB3,822 (US$593), which were previously reflected in general and administrative expenses for the

three months ended June 30, 2021.

51job, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results








For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







GAAP income before income tax expense

203,864


61,179


9,495

Add: Share-based compensation

33,543


31,418


4,876

Add (Less): (Gain) Loss from foreign currency translation

29,215


(2,302)


(357)

Add: Change in fair value of listed equity securities
investment

46,533


59,168


9,183

Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment

(39,614)



Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

273,541


149,463


23,197







GAAP income tax expense

(39,330)


(20,347)


(3,158)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(32)


2


0

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(39,362)


(20,345)


(3,158)







Non-GAAP adjusted net income

234,179


129,118


20,039







Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

242,967


134,913


20,938







Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:






   Basic

3.62


2.00


0.31

   Diluted

3.57


1.97


0.31







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

67,185,235


67,437,209


67,437,209

   Diluted

68,089,693


68,397,787


68,397,787








For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)







GAAP income before income tax expense

875,346


330,537


51,299

Add: Share-based compensation

108,797


119,665


18,572

Add: Loss from foreign currency translation

19,591


4,876


757

Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities
     investment

(20,164)


77,581


12,040

Less: Change in fair value of long-term investment

(39,614)



Non-GAAP income before income tax expense

943,956


532,659


82,668







GAAP income tax expense

(135,722)


(72,511)


(11,254)

Tax effect of non-GAAP line items

(71)


86


13

Non-GAAP income tax expense

(135,793)


(72,425)


(11,241)







Non-GAAP adjusted net income

808,163


460,234


71,427







Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc.

823,767


487,736


75,695







Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share:






   Basic

12.29


7.23


1.12

   Diluted

12.12


7.14


1.11







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






   Basic

67,000,172


67,426,629


67,426,629

   Diluted

67,992,639


68,267,453


68,267,453













Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434

to US$1.00 on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical

release of the Federal Reserve Board.

51job, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets










As of



December 31,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



RMB


RMB


US$ (Note 1)








ASSETS













Current assets:







Cash

3,292,698


9,984,321


1,549,542


Restricted cash

2,258




Short-term investments

7,469,213


185,030


28,716


Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB26,798 and







  RMB26,513 as of December 31, 2020 and  September 30, 2021,







  respectively)

290,480


357,342


55,459


Prepayments and other current assets

492,980


642,786


99,759








Total current assets

11,547,629


11,169,479


1,733,476








Non-current assets:







Time deposits 

719,189


738,831


114,665


Long-term investments

1,576,250


1,497,133


232,351


Property and equipment, net

273,157


270,573


41,992


Goodwill

1,036,124


1,036,124


160,804


Intangible assets, net

163,503


136,280


21,150


Right-of-use assets

307,869


308,682


47,907


Other long-term assets

13,946


1,056,312


163,937


Deferred tax assets

38,013


48,022


7,453








Total non-current assets

4,128,051


5,091,957


790,259








Total assets

15,675,680


16,261,436


2,523,735








LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term bank loan


2,500


388


Accounts payable

83,087


123,073


19,101


Salary and employee related accrual

182,565


187,699


29,130


Taxes payable

172,254


148,388


23,029


Advances from customers

1,158,604


1,290,050


200,213


Lease liabilities, current

34,952


42,821


6,646


Other payables and accruals

1,178,955


1,192,137


185,016








Total current liabilities

2,810,417


2,986,668


463,523








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term bank loan


47,500


7,372


Lease liabilities, non-current

44,949


42,476


6,592


Deferred tax liabilities

232,087


212,366


32,959








Total non-current liabilities

277,036


302,342


46,923








Total liabilities

3,087,453


3,289,010


510,446








Mezzanine equity:







Redeemable non-controlling interests

189,811


161,318


25,036








Shareholders' equity:







Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares







  authorized, 67,406,657 and 67,437,209 shares issued and







  outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,







  respectively)

54


54


8


Additional paid-in capital

5,206,154


5,333,135


827,690


Statutory reserves

18,474


18,474


2,867


Accumulated other comprehensive income

276,975


276,829


42,963


Retained earnings

6,871,090


7,156,618


1,110,690








Total 51job, Inc. shareholders' equity

12,372,747


12,785,110


1,984,218








Non-controlling interests

25,669


25,998


4,035








Total equity

12,398,416


12,811,108


1,988,253








Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

15,675,680


16,261,436


2,523,735















Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00

on September 30, 2021 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal

Reserve Board.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301445157.html

SOURCE 51job

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.