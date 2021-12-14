STORIA, AN INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE AGENCY, ACQUIRES AWARD-WINNING DIGITAL ADVERTISING AND CREATIVE AGENCY HELL'S CREATIVE

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storia, a brand amplification agency, part of the Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective, today announced it has acquired Hell's Creative in an all-cash asset purchase transaction.

This is the first transaction in what is expected to be one of many for the group's aggressive acquisition plan. Storia, and its parent company Integrum Worldwide, is backed by a syndicate of private investors including Daniel Kordash of M2B Growth Enterprises and Yohan Naraine of Apollo Management Group, both private equity groups specializing in private and public transactions. With this transaction and others expected to close before the end of 2022, Integrum Worldwide is working to position itself as one of the foremost marketing agency collectives in the world.

Integrum Worldwide owns and operates best-of-breed marketing agencies, including Storia, a brand amplification agency providing services in branding, digital marketing, and influencer marketing, and Chalk, a full stack experiential marketing agency. Clients of the agencies within the collective include Harper Collins, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, Maggie Q's Qeep Up, Edrington Americas, and Beauty Magnet. In the US, the collective has locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

"As a group, we look to acquire companies that have superior standalone operating teams that can add to our suite of services to better service our clients," said Chris Becker, Managing Director at Storia. "The team that Max has built and his hyper focus on providing the best scalable creative for digital advertising really sets the Hell's Creative team apart from the competition and we are excited to have them part of the Storia team."

Hell's Creative Founder Max Bidna will be joining the Storia team as part of the acquisition and will be transitioning into an advisory role in the future. Max's focus will primarily be on integration, new business, and advancing Storia's digital advertising practice. As part of the transaction Storia will be retiring the Hell's Creative name and brand, but will be maintaining all other team members, clients, and assets as part of the transaction.

"Max is someone who has proven to be able to build scale and excellence in digital marketing, which is no easy task," continued Becker. "Max has assembled a world-class team and has built Hell's Creative from a garage room operation into a powerful agency without any outside funding. His talents in the areas of technology, scale, sales and marketing will play an important role as we execute on our vision."

Hell's Creative was co-founded in 2017 by Max Bidna and has grown to become one of the fastest growing and leading creative digital advertising firms in the United States. Hell's Creative was recognized for achieving unmatched results by beating IBM Watson for "Best Creative Optimization" at the 2020 Drum Ad Awards. Hell's Creative was also named Top 3 Ad Operations Teams in The US and took home the Best Search Campaign award at the 2020 Drum awards beating out competitors like Mediacom, Adobe, WPromote, and more.

"I am incredibly grateful to Storia and the whole Integrum Worldwide family for their demonstration of confidence and commitment in our strategies, processes, and team," said Max Bidna, Co-Founder of Hell's Creative. "I would like to thank everyone who has ever been a part of the Hell's Creative family since our genesis and has helped to make our mission a reality. I look forward to carrying the Hell's Creative legacy forward as part of the Storia and Integrum Worldwide collective.

As part of the transaction Storia will be retiring the Hell's Creative name and brand, but will be maintaining all other team members, clients, and assets as part of the transaction.

For more information on Storia, visit www.wearestoria.com . For more information on Integrum Worldwide, visit www.integrumworldwide.com .

ABOUT INTEGRUM WORLDWIDE

Integrum Worldwide is a collective of specialist agencies including Storia and Chalk. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop-shop.

The collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including branding, creative, digital design, experiential, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Integrum Worldwide delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions that deliver results.

The Integrum Worldwide marketing agency collective focuses on clients in the middle and upper market with a roster that includes Harper Collins, Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, Maggie Q's Qeep Up, Edrington Americas, and Beauty Magnet. In the US, the collective has office headquarters in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

ABOUT HELL'S CREATIVE:

Hell's Creative is the world's first globally recognized Growth Advertising Agency. With a global team that takes a completely different approach to digital advertising using proprietary data analysis methods, automation, math, and sales methodology to drive unmatched results for our clients.



