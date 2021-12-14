New RCS Offering Reduces Silica Exposure On-Site

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Refractory Construction Services (RCS), a leading provider of refractory, mechanical, specialty welding, fire proofing and coatings services to industrial facilities, is pleased to announce the release of Rapid Solution Systems, a patented suite of closed-loop, engineered silica mitigation tools that can help keep workers safer and help keep project costs lower.

(PRNewsfoto/Hastings Equity Partners)

In compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Rapid Solution Systems is an innovative, proprietary equipment solution with specific processes that achieve industry-leading results for mitigating crystalline silica in the workplace. The system has four core applications to mitigate silica on equipment like gunite units, mortar mixers, batch mixers, and chipping guns. Rapid Solution Systems also offers hydro-demolition capabilities and an air shower for employees once the work is complete.

OSHA standard 29 CFR 19265 requires employers to limit worker exposures to crystalline silica and to comply with the permissible exposure limit. Mitigation advancements are critical, as OSHA estimates that 2.3 million people in the United States are exposed to silica daily. Crystalline silica can cause silicosis, lung cancer, kidney disease, and other pulmonary issues.

"Workplace safety is paramount at RCS and we've invested a significant amount of time and capital in this cutting-edge service to ensure we have the best workforce, equipment, and safety measures to exceed our customers' expectations," said Chris Lanclos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RCS. "Silica mitigation not only decreases exposure and costs, but it also increases efficiencies on demo, surface preparation and re-installation. It's a major win for everyone."

To learn how the Rapid Solution System can help mitigate silica exposure for your workers, contact Chris Lanclos, clanclos@refconserv.com.

About Refractory Construction Services, Co.

Founded in 2007, Refractory Construction Services, Co. is a leading provider of refractory, mechanical, specialty welding, fire proofing and coatings services to industrial facilities across the United States. Learn more at www.refconserv.com.

About Hastings Equity Partners

Hastings Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. Hastings invests in North American business services and industrial companies, where it has deep operating and investing experience. Since 2004, the firm has formed long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs, providing first institutional capital, while accelerating growth and creating value. www.hastingsequity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Refractory Construction Services