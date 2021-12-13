Powering A Great Night's Sleep For Infrastructure Managers

TAIPEI, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At dusk on November 9th 1965, all of New York state, parts of seven adjoining states, and the Canadian province of Ontario were plunged into darkness. A heavily loaded protection relay in southern Ontario had tripped out, causing a trip-out cascade when the load was transferred and overloaded other power lines. The blackout was one of the biggest power failures in history and at the height of rush hour, leaving 800,000 people trapped in New York's subway system, delaying millions of commuters and stranding thousands more in office buildings, elevators, and trains.

Fortunately, blackouts of this magnitude are rare but blackouts can hit almost any grid and it is an uncomfortable truth that many power networks worldwide are showing signs of strain. The overcapacity needed to ensure security of supply (and keep the lights on) is simply too small, leaving potential blackouts or brownouts on the horizon.

These are nightmare scenarios for anyone tasked with keeping critical systems like medical equipment, industrial automation systems, security monitoring systems or transportation running. Infrastructure managers know that a quality UPS buys them something priceless: time. Time to spool up backup generators or to gracefully power-down the system and avoid equipment damage.

Asian Power Devices (APD) has a long record at the forefront of professional lithium ion UPS design, where more than 10% of the company's turnover is funnelled to R&D every year:

"The professional teams of APD's Uninterruptible Power System Business department have over 20 years of R&D strength, becoming long-term strategic partners with many world-renowned European, American and Japanese companies. We use our strengths in innovative R&D technology to provide customized UPS designs and manufacturing services for our customers." - Peter Hu, General Manager of APD's Uninterruptible Power System Business department

The latest APD lithium-ion UPSs boast a 10-year usage life – over twice that of lead-acid UPS products – and a 53% reduction in size compared to similar products in the industry, which provides reliable protection where it's needed.

All APD's lithium-ion UPS product series have UL 1973 and IEC 62133 safety certifications and excellent thermal characteristics, guaranteeing safe operation wherever they are used. This is backed up by a smart battery management system (BMS), with sophisticated dual protection functions and accurate State of Health (SOH) and State of Charge (SOC) estimation algorithms that monitor the operating status of the battery in real-time, improving both system reliability and performance whilst extending battery life.

In a hospital environment, infrastructure managers can rest easier knowing that APD's small and light UL 60601-1 certified lithium-ion UPSs are proven to effectively reduce leakage current and electromagnetic interference. This ensures effective protection for their medical equipment, even on small medical diagnosis and treatment trolleys.

APD's rich experience has led it to become a long-term partner of many first-tier global industrial control and medical equipment companies throughout Europe, the United States and Japan, using its outstanding customized R&D capabilities. APD has the industry's highest-level safety laboratory where the scope of testing includes helping customers get the swiftest product certifications in the industry, significantly reducing their time to market and winning them "best quality support" awards and quality excellence awards for many years running.

