OneTrust Acquires Climate Action and Carbon Management Platform Planetly

ATLANTA and BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it acquired Planetly, the technology company on a mission to support business transformation to a net-zero economy. The integration will rapidly accelerate OneTrust's ESG solution, bringing carbon management technology, sustainability management capabilities, deep environmental research, and a team of carbon accounting experts into OneTrust.

Headquartered in Berlin, Planetly enables 170 companies, including BMW, HelloFresh, and The Economist Group, to calculate their carbon footprint, reduce carbon emissions, and make a meaningful climate impact. The platform powers carbon-neutral programs across industries, including ecommerce, logistics, and technology, and leading frameworks and standards, including GHG Protocol, CDP, and SBTI.

The Building Blocks of Trust: Privacy, Risk, Ethics & ESG

Customers, people, and investors increasingly take corporate sustainability into account when determining the companies they buy from, work for, and support with investment funds.

As a result, every organization faces a new challenge – to deliver on net zero commitments with transparent, audit-ready sustainability metrics can create climate impact and build trust with stakeholders. That is what Planetly was founded to do, and that is what it will do at a greater scale as the newest member of the OneTrust family.

Strong ESG programs, alongside privacy, risk, and ethics, make up the key building blocks of a trusted organization. OneTrust empowers those who put trust at the center of their operations and culture to make trust their competitive advantage.

OneTrust is the only technology solution that brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG technology into a unified platform that creates a holistic view of all trust-related programs, enabling more compelling stakeholder experiences. The platform empowers organizations to centrally manage data, capture rich intelligence insights and analytics, enable cross-functional workflows, measure against industry benchmarks, and deliver powerful reports.

Powering Sustainability in the OneTrust Platform of Trust

Planetly brings carbon management expertise and a team of 120 sustainability experts into OneTrust, enabling OneTrust's 10,000+ customers to operationalize corporate sustainability alongside their broader trust initiatives.

The acquisition will provide OneTrust's customers access to deep ESG research and carbon management expertise across a growing number of industry verticals. The Planetly team and partner network will help advise OneTrust's ESG product roadmap, assist in best practices and resources, guide customer implementations, and build upon OneTrust's internal ESG program.

OneTrust will also invest in maximizing Planetly's impact. Customers can expect accelerated product development, new industry-specific solutions, advanced enterprise-grade features, localized product support, and global solution availability. Together, the two companies will bring sustainability management capabilities to a broader market that can combat climate change and build trust.

"Consumers, employees, investors, and regulatory authorities are demanding corporate action against climate change," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "We want to empower thousands of companies to join this movement, demonstrate accountability, and impact the future by delivering on science-based climate commitments. Planetly helps us make this possible. Our customers can integrate strong ESG programs, along with privacy, risk, and ethics, to build trusted companies. We're excited to welcome the Planetly team, technology, and community into OneTrust."

"OneTrust is the right partner to help us accelerate our mission of driving a carbon neutral economy," said Benedikt Franke, founder and CEO, Planetly. "Together we can reach more companies and make a greater impact in the fight against climate change. I look forward to bringing our technology and teams together, and building a more sustainable future."

"OneTrust gives us the opportunity to bring our purpose of helping companies reduce their emissions to a global scale overnight," said Anna Alex, founder and CCO, Planetly. "Our customers will see huge benefits in our ability to scale our product growth, deliver new industry-specific solutions, and help them manage their sustainability programs. We're very excited to join forces with OneTrust and make an even greater impact."

For more information, register for the webinar. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com or Planetly.com.

