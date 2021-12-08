Iscoe Law Firm Opens New Fort Lauderdale Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today announced the opening of its newest office location in Fort Lauderdale.

The new office is located at 110 E. Broward Blvd., Suite 1700 near the intersection of U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale. The Iscoe Law location is just north of the Broward County Courthouse, and steps away from the Federal Courts, which provides access to great legal consultation for the firm's Broward County client base.

"Fort Lauderdale continues to be one of Broward County's strongest-growing cities, so it's vital for residents to have access to excellent legal counsel," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq., Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "Our steady client growth in the South Florida market reinforces our confidence that our new office location will help us extend our service offerings and allow us to build our client network."

Each of the firm's practice areas is represented in the Fort Lauderdale office: car accidents, truck accidents, personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic & serious injuries, criminal defense, and premises liabilities.

The new Fort Lauderdale office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 4PM.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, product liability, and more, Gary and his team of attorneys understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard to protect the legal rights of the injured and their families- and hold auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

