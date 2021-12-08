Drift Expands Global Presence as EMEA Customers See Almost 50% Increase in ARR YoY

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift®, the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced further expansion into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), debuting the company's first data centre in the region and showcasing continued customer growth.

Drift's EMEA customers have seen a 47% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-over-year, demonstrating the value of connecting with buyers on their terms and the impact of Drift's Platform. Drift currently boasts a diverse customer roster in EMEA, representing a broad range of industries, including EF Tours, Klarna, Hopin, AG Software and Brandwatch.

"Our business case for implementing Drift was simple. We had two core objectives: Improve the digital experience for site visitors by serving up relevant content for a faster, more personalized experience, and in turn, increase lead velocity to generate revenue via conversational marketing," said Rosie Guest, chief marketing officer of Apex Group, Ltd. "Over the last three quarters, following the rollout of Drift, we have delivered a 13% uplift in SQLs, 12% uplift on our sourced pipeline and a 15% increase in close-won deals as a direct result of this strategy. When you have aggressive targets and a lean team, leveraging technology to help drive demand and improve customer experience through automation can have a tangible impact."

The newly established data centre indicates Drift's commitment to supporting companies across the globe, allowing EMEA customers to store their data in compliance with data residency regulations. The data centre supports almost two dozen languages, including German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Croatian, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, Georgian, Hungarian, Icelandic, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovene, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.

"The challenges and friction in B2B buying are the same in every region, just as bringing sales and marketing teams together to engage buyers on their terms and timelines is the consistent solution," said Richard Wright, vice president of sales, EMEA at Drift. "Following the opening of our London office in Summer 2021, this data centre is a significant investment in the region and we look forward to better serving our local customers, fostering meaningful conversations in our digital-first world."

