The DPIS Builder Services Group of Companies Recognized by the EPA and RESNET for Industry Leadership Company also recognized by the Houston Business Journal for outstanding business growth.

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services is proud to announce its recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, and RESNET for partnership, sustained excellence, and industry leadership for 2021.

EPA – ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

Ei Companies and Building Energy subsidiaries both received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This award represents 12 years of sustained excellence, with a total award count of 15. The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"During 2020, we certified over 45,000 ENERGY STAR homes and apartments, which is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 65,000 Metric Tons. That's equivalent to growing nearly 1.1 million new trees for 10 years or taking over 14,000 cars off the road annually," said DPIS CEO, Jonathan Risch. According to the EPA, "ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments are at least 10% more energy efficient than those built to code and achieve a 20% improvement on average while providing homeowners and residents with better quality, performance, and comfort. More than three thousand builders, developers, and manufactured housing plants are ENERGY STAR partners, including all of the nation's twenty largest home builders. Over 2.2 million ENERGY STAR certified homes have been built to date, including more than 120,000 in 2020 alone."

In addition to earning Partner of the Year recognition, DPIS Builder Services, Ei, Ensign Home Energy, and Building Energy subsidiaries all received the ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Market Leader Awards for 2021.The DPIS Builder Services Group has been recognized consistently for their work with the ENERGY STAR program and certifying ENERGY STAR homes and apartments across the U.S. for over 20 years.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

EPA – Indoor airPLUS Leader Award

Ei Companies was honored in September during the EEBA Summit and received the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Ei has been recognized for the eighth time since 2011, being one of only 15 Indoor airPLUS leaders to be recognized for promoting the benefits of superior indoor air quality and spreading awareness of the value of safer and healthier home environments.

"Every year we look forward to the opportunity to recognize the great achievements of our Indoor airPLUS partners. This year we are pleased to award 15 organizations with the 2021 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award," said David Rowson, Director of EPA's Indoor Environments Division. "Despite the home construction industry facing unparalleled challenges over the past year, these Award Winners continued to deliver healthier homes for the American consumer. On behalf of EPA and the Indoor airPLUS team, I extend our congratulations and deep appreciation to these organizations for their outstanding work!"

RESNET – HERS Homes 250K Club

In November, RESNET (Residential Energy Services Network) recognized DPIS/Ei for conducting HERS ratings on over 250,000 homes. This achievement is the first of its kind in the energy rating industry, and is a result of hard work, dedication, and commitment of not only the DPIS/Ei team, but also the vast network of Builder partners who prioritize delivering energy efficient homes to millions across the U.S.

"DPIS Builder Services and DPIS/Ei fully deserve this recognition. Having not only HERS rated over 100,00 homes, but in fact, over 250,000 homes, is a notable achievement and represents dedication, commitment, and hard work. Moreover, it reflects on the growing demand of HERS ratings," said RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden.

Houston Business Journal – Middle Market 50 and Fast 100 Awards

DPIS has grown significantly in size and market reach during 2020 and 2021 as a result of both organic growth and several strategic acquisitions including Ei Companies (Western U.S.), Post-Tension Solutions and United Structural Consultants (Houston, TX), Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division (Atlanta, GA), and Building Energy (Boise, UT). As a result of its expansion, the company has also been recognized by the Houston Business Journal for outstanding business growth achievement.

"DPIS is proud to have been recognized by so many industry and business leaders during 2021, and we look forward to continuing to grow as we support better building solutions across the U.S. We are delighted and thankful to be working with our Builder clients, who make these recognitions possible. We thank them for their trust and dedication to these same principles as we move into the future," said DPIS CEO Jonathan Risch.

About DPIS Builder Services

DPIS Builder Services (Houston, Texas) is the largest provider of end-to-end solutions for the U.S. construction industry, offering a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for residential and commercial applications. DPIS acquired the Ei Companies and ABCO Construction Services, LLC in 2020, and most recently structural engineers PTS/USC, Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division, and Building Energy in 2021. As a result of this unprecedented growth, DPIS has been recognized as the third fastest growing Houston-based midmarket company by the Houston Business Journal for 2021.

The DPIS Group services the needs of the construction industry from the Atlantic to the Pacific as the leading builder services company in the United States. DPIS Builder Services is owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York). Visit us online at www.dpis.com.

About EPA ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at www.energystar.gov/about and www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers.

About RESNET

RESNET is the independent, national nonprofit organization that homeowners trust to improve home energy efficiency and realize substantial savings on their utility bills. RESNET's industry-leading standards are recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others. To learn more about RESNET and the HERS Index, visit www.resnet.us

